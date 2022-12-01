Holy smokes! E-cigarettes to be banned from Dutch markets starting October 2023

Starting in October 2023, all e-cigarettes will be banished from markets in the Netherlands. 🚬

Vaping has become a growing trend that’s particularly used for aesthetic purposes by the youth. 

Though, what many fail to realise is that a Juul pod has as much nicotine as almost two packs of cigarettes, hence why the Dutch government wants to deter youngsters from using it.

A New Year resolution

Folks can expect the ban to take place from October 1 of next year, covering all flavours of the vape.

By January 2023, stores selling the substance will have nine months to get rid of their existing stocks.

The ban will also include any packaging that contains images of e-cigarettes, as well as the liquids that are sold under incognito names, such as “bad boy fuel” or “chillin”.

A step towards healthier habits

Expert Esther Croes from the Dutch research institution, Trimbos, says that the ban is a step in the right direction, considering how addicting the flavourful e-cigarette can be for young people.

Oftentimes, a unique selling point about e-cigarettes is that the substance helps tobacco smokers quit their unhealthy habit — but in truth, it only worsens it. 

“And if you consider that one in five adults smoke, using something that should be the solution to stop smoking is quite disappointing”, Croes tells the NOS.

The addiction is all in the flavouring

In addition to the copious amounts of nicotine, e-cigarettes also come with 16 different flavours, and it’s one of the main reasons why youngsters are super hooked on them.

This is why the RIVM wants to ensure that a taste ban is implemented on the device, making it less appealing to the public. 

“Essential parts are missing to get the taste right. With this, the Secretary of State goes beyond just a taste ban, because no tobacco can be made with these ingredients”, Emil ‘t Hart of the trade association, Esigbond, tells the NOS.

The plan was in the air for awhile 

According to the NOS, the plan to ban the vape was already set in motion back in 2020, when State Secretary Blokhuis brought its harmful effects on teens to light.

Several websites that sell the vape have already put up a last-call notice for folks to order their Juuls before it sells out completely. 

“The expectation is that hoarding will occur before the taste ban comes into force. Since the expected hectic pace at the wholesalers, we cannot give any guarantees”, one seller’s website tells the NOS.

What do you think about e-cigarettes being banned? Tell us in the comments below! 👇

Born and raised on the island of Sint Maarten, Gaelle moved to the Netherlands in 2018 to attend university. Still trying to survive the erratic Dutch wind and rain, she has taken up the hobby of buying a new umbrella every month. You can probably find her in the centre of The Hague appreciating the Dutch architecture with a coffee in one hand and a slice of appeltaart in the other.

