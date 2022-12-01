‘Sinterklaas isn’t the only one who’s coming’ says raunchy Dutch pharmacy ad

Christmas ‘came’ early to this Dutch drugstore in Leiden! The Leiden-branch of Kruidvat has come out with a heel spicy ad for the Christmas season… but not everyone is a fan. 👀

To promote the sale of the Satisfyer Pro 2, a highly popular sex toy, the staff at the store came up with a creative (to say the least) slogan: “Sinterklaas isn’t the only one who’s coming this year” and in smaller letters “(Santa Claus too).”

And its potential buyers, of course. 😏

“Sinterklaas isn’t the only one who’s coming”

A photo of the display, shared by an unexpecting shopper, went viral on Twitter, where reactions differed — let’s just say not everyone was satisfied.🙅‍♀️

Sorry?????? pic.twitter.com/nnAAF7G0RR — Grace 🐱 (@Volumateee) November 28, 2022 Translation: Sinterklaas isn’t the only one who’s coming this year (Santa Claus too)

Difficult to explain

While many people responded positively to the initiative, others got a little hot and bothered by the raunchy ad.

Dutch parents in particular, took to Twitter, writing that an ad of this type was “difficult for parents who have to explain [it] to their children.”

Going, not coming

While the display is certainly a conversation starter, Kruidvat has put a stop to it.

In a statement to RTL Nieuws, Kruidvat explained that the cheeky display was a local initiative that the store staff came up with. The spokesperson added that Kruidvat wants to be a shop for the whole family, and although they “like a bit of humour … this is not [their] style.”

As a result, the story ended (or should we say climaxed?😉) with the removal of the billboard, after Kruidvat urged the Leiden branch to remove the sign ASAP.

Don’t worry though gals, the promotion still stands. So run (don’t walk) to Kruidvat if you want 50% off the Satisfyer 2 Pro. 🏃‍♀️

What do you think of this local Kruidvat’s bold initiative? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!