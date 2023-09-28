This is the highest-rated Dutch university according to world rankings

Staff and students at TU Delft will be pleased to hear that the Dutch University has improved by leaps and bounds — so much so that it is now decidedly the best university in the country. 👑

For the first time since 2016, Delft University of Technology (TU Delft) has ranked among the top 50 universities worldwide, the NOS reports.

Not only that, but the school has catapulted from 70th place to 48th place according to the World University Rankings 2024, provided by the UK’s Times Higher Education.

Fall from grace

Meanwhile, Wageningen University, which has dominated the Dutch uni charts for the last four years, are left scratching their heads after plummeting from 59th place to 64th place.

Also, for the first time since 2011, Utrecht University has fallen short of being ranked within the top 100. What is happening to the world? 🙀

Coming in second place in terms of top Dutch universities is none other than the University of Amsterdam, which snagged the 61st spot.

The Netherlands claims several spots in the top 100

Leiden University came in 77th place, the University of Groningen ranked 79th, and Erasmus University Rotterdam just managed to weasel their way into the top 100 by stealing the 99th spot.

Times Higher Education determined the ranking based on the universities’ quality of education, research, “knowledge transfer”, and “internal positioning”. Sounds fair and square to us. 👀

