Dutch schools to include Netflix series Adolescence in curriculum

The critically acclaimed British miniseries, Adolescence, is set to become part of the Dutch education curriculum.

Following in the footsteps of the United Kingdom, the Netherlands will use the global hit to engage students in conversations about social media and peer pressure.

The study materials will become available in Dutch secondary schools for students aged 12 and up.

A widespread discussion

Adolescence follows 13-year-old Jamie, who is suspected of murdering one of his classmates, Katie. The show goes beyond being a crime thriller and dives into darker territory.

It tackles issues such as the negative influence of certain online spaces on men, the normalisation of male rage, and the real-world consequences of misogyny and peer pressure.

Its impressive cinematography and storytelling have sparked a widespread discussion — and now, it’s becoming a conversation starter in classrooms.

From screen to syllabus

According to NOS, the decision to bring Adolescence into the school system will help shine a light on topics that parents and teachers struggle to address.

In collaboration with Netflix, Beeld en Geluid (Sound and Vision) will develop teaching material that uses the show as a mirror to open up dialogue around unspoken tensions and risks for teenagers both online and offline.

In a press release, director of Beeld en Geluid, Eppo van Nispen tot Sevenaer, describes Adolescence as “eminently suitable for starting a conversation with young people about the role of media in their lives.”

