The Dutch are internationally known for their innovation skills, but the latest innovation might be taking things a bit too far. Tilly Norwood is an up-and-coming actress; she’s also AI.

Speaking with Broadcast Now last summer, Norwood’s creator, Dutch actress Eline van der Velden, said, “We want Norwood to be the next Scarlett Johansson or Natalie Portman, that’s the goal.”

And while you may think this is delusional, Van der Velden tells the NOS that Norwood is “in talks” with talent agencies and will soon be able to audition.

The news has hit Hollywood, and actors are getting angry.

“Please don’t do this”

One actress who has become acquainted with the latest Dutch creation is Emily Blunt.

Speaking on a Variety podcast, Blunt made her thoughts on Tilly Norwood clear:

“Is this AI? God, we’re in trouble. This is really, really bad. Come on, talent agencies, please don’t do this. Stop taking away human connection.”

According to the NOS, Orange is the New Black actress Natasha Lyonne also let her opinion on the AI actress be known, saying, “Any talent agency involved in this should be boycotted.”

Not a replacement for human actors

Van der Velden explains on LinkedIn that Tilly was made using 10 different programs.

And while some of us with a trained eye may recognise her as AI, many wouldn’t (think of your oma, for example).

That being said, the actors’ union, SAG-AFTRA, warns that studios will face major problems if they actually “hire” Norwood.

In a statement, the union says that Norwood is “not an actor; she’s a character generated by a computer program trained on the work of countless professional artists.”

“She has no life experience to draw on, no emotion. The audience isn’t interested in watching computer-generated content that’s divorced from human experience.”

In fact, the union warns that rather than solving problems, Norwood will only cause more for studios “because stolen performances are used to put actors out of work. This jeopardises the livelihoods of artists and undermines human artistry.”

