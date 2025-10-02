💰 Want to make your money work for you? Check the best investment apps in the Netherlands!

Hollywood actors react with outrage to Dutch “AI actress” Tilly Norwood

Can you blame them?

NewsWeird
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-Tilly-Norwood-Dutch-AI-actress-smiling-and-holding-coffee
Image: Unknown author/Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain
- Advertisement -

The Dutch are internationally known for their innovation skills, but the latest innovation might be taking things a bit too far. Tilly Norwood is an up-and-coming actress; she’s also AI.

Speaking with Broadcast Now last summer, Norwood’s creator, Dutch actress Eline van der Velden, said, “We want Norwood to be the next Scarlett Johansson or Natalie Portman, that’s the goal.”

And while you may think this is delusional, Van der Velden tells the NOS that Norwood is “in talks” with talent agencies and will soon be able to audition.

The news has hit Hollywood, and actors are getting angry.

“Please don’t do this”

One actress who has become acquainted with the latest Dutch creation is Emily Blunt.

Speaking on a Variety podcast, Blunt made her thoughts on Tilly Norwood clear:

- Advertisement -

“Is this AI? God, we’re in trouble. This is really, really bad. Come on, talent agencies, please don’t do this. Stop taking away human connection.”

According to the NOS, Orange is the New Black actress Natasha Lyonne also let her opinion on the AI actress be known, saying, “Any talent agency involved in this should be boycotted.”

Not a replacement for human actors

Van der Velden explains on LinkedIn that Tilly was made using 10 different programs.

And while some of us with a trained eye may recognise her as AI, many wouldn’t (think of your oma, for example).

That being said, the actors’ union, SAG-AFTRA, warns that studios will face major problems if they actually “hire” Norwood.

In a statement, the union says that Norwood is “not an actor; she’s a character generated by a computer program trained on the work of countless professional artists.”

- Advertisement -

“She has no life experience to draw on, no emotion. The audience isn’t interested in watching computer-generated content that’s divorced from human experience.”

In fact, the union warns that rather than solving problems, Norwood will only cause more for studios “because stolen performances are used to put actors out of work. This jeopardises the livelihoods of artists and undermines human artistry.”

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮

Feature Image: Unknown author/Wikimedia Commons/Public domain

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Amsterdam police seek suspect after man follows woman off bus, attempts rape
Next article
History of Amsterdam’s Red Light District: the intriguing past unveiled
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Before becoming the Senior Editor of DutchReview, Sarah was a fresh-faced international looking to learn more about the Netherlands. Since moving here in 2017, Sarah has added a BA in English and Philosophy (Hons.), an MA in Literature (Hons.), and over three years of writing experience at DutchReview to her skillset. When Sarah isn't acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her trying to sound witty while writing about some of the stickier topics such as mortgages and Dutch law.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related posts

News

Meta has been ordered to offer Dutch users an algorithm-free feed (but will they bother?)

A Dutch court has ruled that Meta must offer Instagram and Facebook users in the Netherlands the option to choose...
Abuzer van Leeuwen 🇳🇱 -

Latest posts

Meta has been ordered to offer Dutch users an algorithm-free feed (but will they bother?)

Abuzer van Leeuwen 🇳🇱 - 0
A Dutch court has ruled that Meta must offer Instagram and Facebook users in the Netherlands the option to choose a chronological feed that...

Leidens Ontzet: a day of freedom, fun, and boozing!

Jordy Steijn - 4
Every year, there’s one day that all Leiden residents look forward to, Leidens Ontzet (Relief of Leiden). On October 3rd, people treat themselves to...

Should I take out bike insurance in the Netherlands?

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
So, you've got your trusty fiets, you've mastered the art of dodging tourists, and you've even learned to cycle in a skirt without flashing...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar