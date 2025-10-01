💰 Want to make your money work for you? Check the best investment apps in the Netherlands!

Amsterdam police seek suspect after man follows woman off bus, attempts rape

The police are seeking the public's help

NewsCrimePolitics & Society
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Last updated
1 minute read
suspect-of-attempted-rape-on-amsterdam-bus
Image: Politie Amsterdam https://www.politie.nl/gezocht/opsporingsbericht/2025/september/05-aanranding-en-poging-verkrachting---burgemeester-van-tienhovengracht---amsterdam
- Advertisement -

Dutch police are looking for information on the suspect of an attempted rape after a man followed a woman off an Amsterdam bus and attempted to sexually assault her.

Both parties are alleged to have got off at the same bus stop (Burgemeester Fockstraat) at around 2:30 AM on Friday, June 20.

The suspect stalked her before striking

Initially unaware that the suspect was following her, the woman dialled her boyfriend and chatted to him on her way home.

According to Dutch police, the man continued to follow the woman and acted suspiciously, including hiding behind a planter to spy on her.

Once she reached the end of the Burgemeester Fockstraat, the woman noticed the man and told her boyfriend, who was still on the phone with her.

Undeterred, the suspect attacked the victim on a side street near Marsmanstraat, grabbing her by the throat and attempting to sexually assault her.

- Advertisement -

Hearing the woman’s screams, several residents rushed to help, while the woman’s boyfriend alerted the police.

An investigation is ongoing, so any information counts

Although officers rushed to the scene, the suspect managed to evade capture.

In the months following the attack, extensive investigations have been carried out to determine the suspect’s identity, but they have failed to turn up a positive ID.

Amsterdam police are now asking for the public’s assistance in bringing this alleged assaulter to justice.

Anyone who recognises the suspect or has any relevant information on the incident is urged to contact the police immediately.

You can submit tips via the Crime Stoppers hotline at 0800 6070. Prefer being anonymous? You can do this by contacting Meld Misdaad Anoniem (Report Crime Anonymously) at 0800 7000 or via this form.

- Advertisement -

Have you seen this man, or have you experienced similar behaviour in the area? Please report this to the police.

- Advertisement -
Feature Image:Politie Amsterdam
Previous article
The best tips to learn Dutch: my experience of grasping the language
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana juggles her role as an Editor with wrapping up a degree in cognitive linguistics and assisting with DutchReview's affiliate portfolio. Since arriving in the Netherlands for her studies in 2018, she's thrilled to have the 'write' opportunity to help other internationals feel more at home here — whether that's by penning an article on the best SIMs to buy in NL, the latest banking features, or important things to know about Dutch health insurance.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related posts

News

Have you seen this woman? 24-year-old missing after leaving AMC hospital in Amsterdam

Police and family are urgently searching for 24-year-old Luna Rijken, who was last seen running away from the AMC hospital...
Emanuela Occhipinti -

Latest posts

The best tips to learn Dutch: my experience of grasping the language

Amanda Steck - 4
Does Dutch seem like a nightmare of a language to you? Then our tips on how to learn Dutch fast and easy might just...

7 ways to make the best of autumn in the Netherlands in 2025

Vanessa Hope van Engelen - 1
As the seasons change and the leaves turn red, we want to let you know how to make the most of autumn in the...

The best banks in the Netherlands for internationals in 2025

DutchReview Crew - 5
Finding the best banks for expats in the Netherlands can be a real search. There'll be many factors that influence your decision, from extra...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar