Dutch police are looking for information on the suspect of an attempted rape after a man followed a woman off an Amsterdam bus and attempted to sexually assault her.

Both parties are alleged to have got off at the same bus stop (Burgemeester Fockstraat) at around 2:30 AM on Friday, June 20.

The suspect stalked her before striking

Initially unaware that the suspect was following her, the woman dialled her boyfriend and chatted to him on her way home.

According to Dutch police, the man continued to follow the woman and acted suspiciously, including hiding behind a planter to spy on her.

Once she reached the end of the Burgemeester Fockstraat, the woman noticed the man and told her boyfriend, who was still on the phone with her.

Undeterred, the suspect attacked the victim on a side street near Marsmanstraat, grabbing her by the throat and attempting to sexually assault her.

Hearing the woman’s screams, several residents rushed to help, while the woman’s boyfriend alerted the police.

An investigation is ongoing, so any information counts

Although officers rushed to the scene, the suspect managed to evade capture.

In the months following the attack, extensive investigations have been carried out to determine the suspect’s identity, but they have failed to turn up a positive ID.

Amsterdam police are now asking for the public’s assistance in bringing this alleged assaulter to justice.

Anyone who recognises the suspect or has any relevant information on the incident is urged to contact the police immediately.

You can submit tips via the Crime Stoppers hotline at 0800 6070. Prefer being anonymous? You can do this by contacting Meld Misdaad Anoniem (Report Crime Anonymously) at 0800 7000 or via this form.

Have you seen this man, or have you experienced similar behaviour in the area? Please report this to the police.