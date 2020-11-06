Feyenoord fans keen to show their support for their favourite football team took it too far yesterday. The night ended with the fans throwing fireworks directly at police officers.

The fans wanted to watch the home game against Moscow, but current coronavirus measures prohibit spectators during football matches.

Instead, the supporters headed to the hotel where the Feyenoord players were staying and lit fireworks before heading downtown.

When confronted by police in the city, the fans lobbed fireworks directly at the officers in response. Two police employees are now having difficulty with their hearing.

Police arrested seven people and issued 15 fines to others for violating coronavirus rules. According to police, the behaviour was “unacceptable”.