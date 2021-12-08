‘Horror winter’ is coming to the Netherlands

Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸
yellow-and-orange-truck-in-snow
Image:Webdexter Appeldoorn/Pexels https://www.pexels.com/photo/yellow-orange-and-black-truck-plowing-snow-953877/

January weather predictions are looming with at least 10 degrees below average temperature accompanied by prolonged periods of strong cold.

The predictions are so extreme that meteorologists apply the term ‘horror winter’ for long-term weather in Europe this year, according to Trouw. As if the idea of winter in Europe (or a Dutch winter) wasn’t cold enough.

Two weather agencies, Germany’s Kachelmannwetter and the Dutch Weer.nl, both see a colder winter in our future. 🔮 How bad you say? Think the Big Freeze of 63. “Climate change will not make it a repeat of the extreme winter of 1963. But the run-up is very similar.” Says Reinout van den Born, Weer.nl.

If we don’t like this, we can take it up with the polar vortex, which appears to be the main mover behind these long-term weather predictions. Similar to last February, when the vortex brought cold polar air to the southern regions, Van den Born sees that it’s a scenario to be repeated this year. 🐧

Dutch weather works in mysterious ways

Not every meteorologist seem to agree with this gloomy projection, however — especially when it comes to the weather in the Netherlands.

Peter Siegmund from Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) is definitely not buying these predictions as he explains that Dutch weather can only be predicted for the short term, two weeks in advance at most. Oh, we hear ye! 👀

“Our weather is now determined by storms and depressions. They arise chaotically. You know they come and go, but not where or when.” Says the KNMI’s meteorologist.

Although contradicting, Van den Born says he understands the KNMI’s scepticism citing it to “their models which are based on today’s weather and do not take these factors into account.”

Follow DutchReview on Facebook and Instagram for the latest on Dutch weather and more!

Feature Image: Webdexter Appeldoorn/Pexels

Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸
