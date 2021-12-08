Jammer! Annual New Year’s dive in Scheveningen cancelled…again

NewsHealthPolitics & SocietyWeird
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
group-of-people-in-swim-wear-running-towards-the-sea-with-kurhaus-of-scheveningen-in-the-background
Image: ankorlight/depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/248458240/stock-photo-scheveningen-january-2018-dutch-people.html

What do Dutchies do on January 1 of the New Year? 🏊 Right! They run off into the freezing cold sea for the annual Nieuwjaarsduik. Brrr! 🥶 Unfortunately, the tradition is cancelled for the second year in a row due to coronavirus, reports Omroep West.  

The show must go on!

Don’t worry! There is a chance for you to get a taste of the experience after all. Last year, the organizers sent out over 25,000 cans (blikken) filled with seawater. The initiative proved so popular that this year, double the amount will be available. 

Is there a better hangover cure than dumping a can of refreshing seawater over your head? We don’t think so. 

A year-long tradition

The Dutch have been risking hypothermia to celebrate the New Year since the 60s. The beach of Scheveningen is especially popular with brave Dutchies — about 10,000 dive-enthusiasts flog to the sea each year to participate in the Nieuwjaarsduik. Don’t knock it until you’ve tried it, we guess? 😬 

Since the 70s, the event has been sponsored by the popular soup brand Unox. Each returning diver is rewarded with a swim cap and steaming pea soup upon return. Doesn’t sound so bad after all, does it?

What do you think of this crazy Dutch tradition? Tell us in the comments below! 

Feature Image: ankorlight/depositphotos

Previous articleCoronavirus in the Netherlands: all you need to know [UPDATED]
Next article‘Horror winter’ is coming to the Netherlands
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Cara moved to the Netherlands at fifteen and she is here to stay! After all, there is so much to love about it, except maybe the bread (as every German will tell you). Next to finishing up her bachelor's degree in European politics (dry), Cara loves to do yoga, swim, and cook delicious veggie food.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

No booster shot? You could be blocked from international travel after February

Rethink booking tickets for a ski vacation in Austria or a beach trip to Greece — next year, you might...
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 -

Latest posts

No booster shot? You could be blocked from international travel after February

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 -
Rethink booking tickets for a ski vacation in Austria or a beach trip to Greece — next year, you might not be able to...

‘Horror winter’ is coming to the Netherlands

Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸 -
January weather predictions are looming with at least 10 degrees below average temperature — accompanied by prolonged periods of strong cold. The predictions are so...

Jammer! Annual New Year’s dive in Scheveningen cancelled…again

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 -
What do Dutchies do on January 1 of the New Year? 🏊 Right! They run off into the freezing cold sea for the annual...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X