Jammer! Annual New Year’s dive in Scheveningen cancelled…again

What do Dutchies do on January 1 of the New Year? 🏊 Right! They run off into the freezing cold sea for the annual Nieuwjaarsduik. Brrr! 🥶 Unfortunately, the tradition is cancelled for the second year in a row due to coronavirus, reports Omroep West.

The show must go on!

Don’t worry! There is a chance for you to get a taste of the experience after all. Last year, the organizers sent out over 25,000 cans (blikken) filled with seawater. The initiative proved so popular that this year, double the amount will be available.

Is there a better hangover cure than dumping a can of refreshing seawater over your head? We don’t think so.

A year-long tradition

The Dutch have been risking hypothermia to celebrate the New Year since the 60s. The beach of Scheveningen is especially popular with brave Dutchies — about 10,000 dive-enthusiasts flog to the sea each year to participate in the Nieuwjaarsduik. Don’t knock it until you’ve tried it, we guess? 😬

Since the 70s, the event has been sponsored by the popular soup brand Unox. Each returning diver is rewarded with a swim cap and steaming pea soup upon return. Doesn’t sound so bad after all, does it?

Feature Image: ankorlight/depositphotos