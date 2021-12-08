No booster shot? You could be blocked from international travel after February

NewsHealthPolitics & Society
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Woman-wearing-a-mask-sitting-on-her-luggage-case-at-the-airport
Image: Anna Shvets/Pexels https://www.pexels.com/photo/woman-sitting-on-luggage-3943882/

Rethink booking tickets for a ski vacation in Austria or a beach trip to Greece — next year, you might not be able to travel anywhere without getting your next prick. 💉 

Minister of Health Hugo de Jonge has announced that starting February 1, international vaccination certificates will only be valid if people have received a booster shot in time, the NOS reports.

Anyone who has not received a third vaccine jab (or a second shot for those who got Janssen) within nine months of their last vaccination will no longer be able to generate a QR code for travel.

But here’s some good news to the travel buffs out there: if you haven’t had the chance to get your next shot, it will remain possible to obtain an international QR code based on a negative corona test or a valid recovery proof.

EU regulations

The European Commission initially decided to put this travel rule in place on January 10, but countries now have an additional three weeks to administer booster shots.

The Netherlands happens to be one of the countries lagging behind in this area (they even called the big guns), so with these extra few weeks there is still hope for any upcoming trip you’re planning. 🤞🏼 

State of the vaccine 

As of this week, more than half a million people in the Netherlands have received their booster shots against the coronavirus.

That’s a 174,000 increase in booster shot vaccinations compared to last week, according to RTL Nieuws.

What do you think of these new travel measures? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image: Anna Shvets/Pexels

Previous article‘Horror winter’ is coming to the Netherlands
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

‘Horror winter’ is coming to the Netherlands

January weather predictions are looming with at least 10 degrees below average temperature — accompanied by prolonged periods of strong...
Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸 -

Latest posts

No booster shot? You could be blocked from international travel after February

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 -
Rethink booking tickets for a ski vacation in Austria or a beach trip to Greece — next year, you might not be able to...

‘Horror winter’ is coming to the Netherlands

Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸 -
January weather predictions are looming with at least 10 degrees below average temperature — accompanied by prolonged periods of strong cold. The predictions are so...

Jammer! Annual New Year’s dive in Scheveningen cancelled…again

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 -
What do Dutchies do on January 1 of the New Year? 🏊 Right! They run off into the freezing cold sea for the annual...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X