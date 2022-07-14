A whole new Van Gogh (the original selfie king) was just discovered under another painting

NewsPolitics & Society
Gaelle Salem
Gaelle Salem
image-of-x-ray-van-gogh-painting-under-old-painting
Image: National Galleries Scotland

It’s a great day for art enthusiasts! Experts from the National Galleries of Scotland have just discovered a new self-portrait of Vincent van Gogh.

Hidden from the world for more than a century, the portrait was discovered on the back of another one of Van Gogh’s famous paintings, Head of a Peasant Woman with a White Cap, from 1885. Zo geweldig! 😍

How was the self-portrait discovered?

Experts believe that the self-portrait of the famous Dutch artist was probably created in 1887 when Van Gogh was living in Paris, NRC reports.

However, the painting was covered with a thick layer of glue and cardboard, so the experts could only retrieve it after an X-ray investigation.

READ MORE | 10 of the Netherlands’ most famous painters

They believe that the layer of glue and cardboard was probably applied to the back of the painting in 1905 during the preparation for an exhibition in the Stedelijk Museum Amsterdam.

The discovery was surprising but not impossible

Apparently, this isn’t the first time that Van Gogh has been proven to work on the back of his paintings. Apparently, he did this to save money — what a true Dutchie

READ MORE | A new Vincent van Gogh work has been discovered — and you can now go see it!

Even so, Chief Curator of the National Galleries of Scotland, Lesley Stevenson, was shooketh to the core when she saw the new self-portrait of Van Gogh. “Obviously we were thrilled when we first saw the photo”, Stevenson told the BBC. 

When will the self-portrait be exhibited?

The Scottish museum plans to reveal the self-portrait during one of their exhibitions, A Taste for Impressionism, which is in two weeks’ time.

Will you be heading to the exhibition to see the new Van Gogh portrait? Tell us in the comments below! 👇

Feature Image:National Galleries of Scotland
Previous articleThis Dutch airport is currently the third-worst in Europe for delays and cancellations
Next article5 odd little things you can find in the Netherlands
Gaelle Salem
Gaelle Salem
Born and raised on the island of Sint Maarten, Gaelle moved to the Netherlands in 2018 to attend university. Still trying to survive the erratic Dutch wind and rain, she has taken up the hobby of buying a new umbrella every month. You can probably find her in the centre of The Hague appreciating the Dutch architecture with a coffee in one hand and a slice of appeltaart in the other.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

International

This Dutch airport is currently the third-worst in Europe for delays and cancellations

Nowadays, we think of Schiphol as the worst airport in the Netherlands due to all its chaos and disruptions. But,...
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 -

Latest posts

5 odd little things you can find in the Netherlands

Laila Robles Martínez - 1
As an international, once you get past the most obvious things that differ from what you are used to, you start to develop a...

This Dutch airport is currently the third-worst in Europe for delays and cancellations

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
Nowadays, we think of Schiphol as the worst airport in the Netherlands due to all its chaos and disruptions. But, one Dutch airport was...

Amsterdam is officially the 5th best city in the world to live

Juni Moltubak - 0
The Dutch capital ranked fifth in Time Out magazine’s 2022 ranking, based on the opinions of 20,000 people.  Tolerant, diverse, and generally easy-going: nobody is...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X