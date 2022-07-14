A whole new Van Gogh (the original selfie king) was just discovered under another painting

It’s a great day for art enthusiasts! Experts from the National Galleries of Scotland have just discovered a new self-portrait of Vincent van Gogh.

Hidden from the world for more than a century, the portrait was discovered on the back of another one of Van Gogh’s famous paintings, Head of a Peasant Woman with a White Cap, from 1885. Zo geweldig! 😍

How was the self-portrait discovered?

Experts believe that the self-portrait of the famous Dutch artist was probably created in 1887 when Van Gogh was living in Paris, NRC reports.

However, the painting was covered with a thick layer of glue and cardboard, so the experts could only retrieve it after an X-ray investigation.

.@NatGalleriesSco discovers a previously unknown Vincent Van Gogh self-portrait on the back of another work. It's been hidden for over a century

They believe that the layer of glue and cardboard was probably applied to the back of the painting in 1905 during the preparation for an exhibition in the Stedelijk Museum Amsterdam.

The discovery was surprising but not impossible

Apparently, this isn’t the first time that Van Gogh has been proven to work on the back of his paintings. Apparently, he did this to save money — what a true Dutchie.

Even so, Chief Curator of the National Galleries of Scotland, Lesley Stevenson, was shooketh to the core when she saw the new self-portrait of Van Gogh. “Obviously we were thrilled when we first saw the photo”, Stevenson told the BBC.

When will the self-portrait be exhibited?

The Scottish museum plans to reveal the self-portrait during one of their exhibitions, A Taste for Impressionism, which is in two weeks’ time.

