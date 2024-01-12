Last night, the United States and United Kingdom launched an attack against Houthi rebel targets in Yemen. The Dutch also had involvement in this.

A number of airstrikes were carried out by the US and UK in response to Houthi rebel attacks on ships in the Red Sea. A submarine was also used in the attack.

According to US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the attacks were carried out with the help of the Netherlands, Australia, Canada, and Bahrain, the NOS reports.

Non-operational military support

But how exactly were the Dutch involved in this attack?

In a letter to the House of Representatives, Ministers Bruins Slot of Foreign Affairs and Karin Ollongren of Defence explained that the Netherlands politically supports the operation.

According to RTL Nieuws, the US and UK reached out to the Netherlands requesting support during the operation. The Dutch agreed due to “the Dutch presence and interests in the region.”

The nature of the operation also meant that the House of Representatives could not be informed of the Netherlands’ involvement until after the attack.

How was this support shown? By sending one staff officer for “non-operational military support.”

An attempt at de-escalation

Outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte took to X to shed further light on the Dutch involvement in the attacks.

According to him, the air strikes focus on de-escalation. He writes, in part, that:

“The American-British action is based on the right of self-defence, aims to protect free passage and focuses on de-escalation. As a traditionally seafaring country, the Netherlands attaches great importance to the right to free passage and supports this targeted operation.”

60 targets, 16 locations, and violent explosions

According to a statement by the US airforce, the air strikes were aimed at 60 targets in 16 locations. British media is reporting that at least 12 targets were hit.

Houthi rebels report that the capital city of Sanaa and the cities of Hodeida and Saada have been hit with witnesses describing violent explosions.

According to Rutte on X, “The aim of these precision strikes is to disable, among other things, launch platforms and missile installations with which Houthi rebels carry out armed attacks in the Red Sea and the western Gulf of Aden against merchant navy and naval vessels.”

Why are the Houthis attacking ships? Since November, Houthi rebels have been carrying out attacks on ships in the Red Sea in retaliation for Israel’s bombing of the Gaza Strip. According to the Houthis, they are targeting commercial Israeli ships. However, other ships have also been attacked.

The US wants more help

According to the letter to the House of Representatives, the Netherlands has assisted in a “short-term and limited operation.”

However, the US has requested more support from the Netherlands. The Netherlands has stated that it will consider this before taking action.

