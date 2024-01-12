Here’s how the Dutch were involved in the US and UK airstrikes in Yemen

The Dutch aided the operation.

NewsInternationalPolitics & Society
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Last updated
2 minute read
Mark-Rutte-Dutch-Prime-Minister
Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/393079848/stock-photo-2018-brussels-belgium-world-leaders.html

Last night, the United States and United Kingdom launched an attack against Houthi rebel targets in Yemen. The Dutch also had involvement in this.

A number of airstrikes were carried out by the US and UK in response to Houthi rebel attacks on ships in the Red Sea. A submarine was also used in the attack.

According to US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the attacks were carried out with the help of the Netherlands, Australia, Canada, and Bahrain, the NOS reports.

Non-operational military support

But how exactly were the Dutch involved in this attack?

In a letter to the House of Representatives, Ministers Bruins Slot of Foreign Affairs and Karin Ollongren of Defence explained that the Netherlands politically supports the operation.

According to RTL Nieuws, the US and UK reached out to the Netherlands requesting support during the operation. The Dutch agreed due to “the Dutch presence and interests in the region.”

The nature of the operation also meant that the House of Representatives could not be informed of the Netherlands’ involvement until after the attack.

How was this support shown? By sending one staff officer for “non-operational military support.”

An attempt at de-escalation

Outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte took to X to shed further light on the Dutch involvement in the attacks.

According to him, the air strikes focus on de-escalation. He writes, in part, that:

“The American-British action is based on the right of self-defence, aims to protect free passage and focuses on de-escalation. As a traditionally seafaring country, the Netherlands attaches great importance to the right to free passage and supports this targeted operation.”

60 targets, 16 locations, and violent explosions

According to a statement by the US airforce, the air strikes were aimed at 60 targets in 16 locations. British media is reporting that at least 12 targets were hit.

Houthi rebels report that the capital city of Sanaa and the cities of Hodeida and Saada have been hit with witnesses describing violent explosions.

According to Rutte on X, “The aim of these precision strikes is to disable, among other things, launch platforms and missile installations with which Houthi rebels carry out armed attacks in the Red Sea and the western Gulf of Aden against merchant navy and naval vessels.”

Why are the Houthis attacking ships?

Since November, Houthi rebels have been carrying out attacks on ships in the Red Sea in retaliation for Israel’s bombing of the Gaza Strip.

According to the Houthis, they are targeting commercial Israeli ships. However, other ships have also been attacked.

The US wants more help

According to the letter to the House of Representatives, the Netherlands has assisted in a “short-term and limited operation.”

However, the US has requested more support from the Netherlands. The Netherlands has stated that it will consider this before taking action.

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Believe it or not, these Dutch products got cheaper in 2024
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah originally arrived in the Netherlands due to an inability to make her own decisions — she was simply told by her mother to choose the Netherlands for Erasmus. Life here has been challenging (have you heard the language) but brilliant for Sarah, and she loves to write about it. When Sarah is not acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her sitting in a corner of Leiden with a coffee, trying to sound witty.

1 COMMENT

  1. Now please give Ukraine these big fat missiles so they can carry out their strikes on russian terrorist army’s bases in Crimea.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Believe it or not, these Dutch products got cheaper in 2024

Even though you might not realise it (thanks to your persistently sky-high grocery bills), inflation in the Netherlands is actually...
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 -

Latest posts

Believe it or not, these Dutch products got cheaper in 2024

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 - 0
Even though you might not realise it (thanks to your persistently sky-high grocery bills), inflation in the Netherlands is actually falling. And with it,...

How Dutch are you? Take the quiz!

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 - 1
Are you a bitterballen-eating, fiets-riding, orange-wearing Nederlander? Or are you just plodding along in the land of the Dutch? We've got the answer to...

Dutch Quirk #115: sit on terraces year-round

Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸 - 0
Rain or shine, Dutchies are always up and ready for terrasje pakken (grabbing a terrace). What's the deal with that? Allow us to unpack....

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.