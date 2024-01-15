Code yellow issued for snow, hail, and icy roads in the Netherlands

It's cold out there. 🥶

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photos/slippery-roads.html?filter=all&qview=86251798

Slowly but surely, winter is making its way to the Netherlands. After a week of subzero temperatures and ice skating, we could be getting some snow — and all the downsides that come with it.

Yup, a few centimetres of snow may fall across the country today and tomorrow.

But helaas, the Dutch Royal Weather Institute (KNMI) has also issued a code yellow due to icy roads and wet snow. This applies to the whole country until Tuesday night.

Pas op, it’s icy! ❄️

This morning, showers of wet snow and rain are moving from the northwest of the Netherlands to the southeast.

Although the sun could come out in the afternoon, the night will bring showers of rain, snow, or even hail.

Due to the cold, there is a high risk of roads and sidewalks being icy, which can interfere with traffic and outdoor activities.

So, folks, if you have to leave the house, make sure you’re heel careful. (Or use this as your excuse to stay cosy on the sofa!)

Feature Image:Depositphotos
