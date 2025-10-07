- Advertisement -

They’re iconic, they’re hated. The controversial “I amsterdam” letters are making a comeback to Amsterdam city centre, but they’ll be rocking a slightly new look.

Instead of an “I”, the lettering will consist of a giant pencil. Why? Not to deter tourists from climbing on top of it, but to encourage people to come and vote.

And how would this be encouraging? Well, according to De Telegraaf, Mayor Femke Halsema is hoping young voters will be drawn to the square and its two polling stations in order to take a selfie with the letters.

Finally putting that giant pencil to use

Believe it or not, Halsema has been waiting six years to use her giant pencil.

The pencil was initially made back in 2019, and Halsema hoped to display it together with the letters on the Museumplein during the Provincial Council elections.

However, this was met with opposition from D66, PvdA, and SP, who argued that the costs would be better invested in encouraging voter turnout in other districts.

Well, the pencil ended up costing €5,850, and was ultimately shelved anyway due to the 2019 tram attack in Utrecht, which halted campaigns at the time.

No opposition, but not much enthusiasm

This year, the return of the pencil/I amsterdam remix was met with about the same amount of enthusiasm as your boss’s suggestion to make broodjes for lunch.

According to De Telegraaf, the Green Left (GL) took the attitude of “if it helps, it helps.”

Meanwhile, the Socialist Party wasn’t present, and SP council member Jim Haijen tells the paper that while he feels the letters would be better off in a different part of the city, the SP will not be preventing the return of the letters.

