💰 Want to make your money work for you? Check the best investment apps in the Netherlands!

The controversial “I amsterdam” letters are returning temporarily (but with a new look)

The "I" is now a pencil

NewsPolitics & Society
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-iamsterdam-letters-at-museumplein-before-being-moved
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photos/i-amsterdam.html?filter=all&qview=94819678
- Advertisement -

They’re iconic, they’re hated. The controversial “I amsterdam” letters are making a comeback to Amsterdam city centre, but they’ll be rocking a slightly new look.

Instead of an “I”, the lettering will consist of a giant pencil. Why? Not to deter tourists from climbing on top of it, but to encourage people to come and vote.

And how would this be encouraging? Well, according to De Telegraaf, Mayor Femke Halsema is hoping young voters will be drawn to the square and its two polling stations in order to take a selfie with the letters.

Finally putting that giant pencil to use

Believe it or not, Halsema has been waiting six years to use her giant pencil.

The pencil was initially made back in 2019, and Halsema hoped to display it together with the letters on the Museumplein during the Provincial Council elections.

READ MORE | The IAMSTERDAM Letters are gone! People heavily divided on removal of tourist attraction

- Advertisement -

However, this was met with opposition from D66, PvdA, and SP, who argued that the costs would be better invested in encouraging voter turnout in other districts.

Well, the pencil ended up costing €5,850, and was ultimately shelved anyway due to the 2019 tram attack in Utrecht, which halted campaigns at the time.

No opposition, but not much enthusiasm

This year, the return of the pencil/I amsterdam remix was met with about the same amount of enthusiasm as your boss’s suggestion to make broodjes for lunch.

According to De Telegraaf, the Green Left (GL) took the attitude of “if it helps, it helps.”

Meanwhile, the Socialist Party wasn’t present, and SP council member Jim Haijen tells the paper that while he feels the letters would be better off in a different part of the city, the SP will not be preventing the return of the letters.

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮

- Advertisement -
Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Will you have to wait 10 years for Dutch citizenship? Here’s what may change for Dutch naturalisation
Next article
Civil servants can only eat “Dutch food” at ministries this week
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Before becoming the Senior Editor of DutchReview, Sarah was a fresh-faced international looking to learn more about the Netherlands. Since moving here in 2017, Sarah has added a BA in English and Philosophy (Hons.), an MA in Literature (Hons.), and over three years of writing experience at DutchReview to her skillset. When Sarah isn't acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her trying to sound witty while writing about some of the stickier topics such as mortgages and Dutch law.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related posts

News

Civil servants can only eat “Dutch food” at ministries this week

This week, Dutch civil servants might find their lunch looking a little more local. The House of Representatives has voted...
Emanuela Occhipinti -

Latest posts

Civil servants can only eat “Dutch food” at ministries this week

Emanuela Occhipinti - 0
This week, Dutch civil servants might find their lunch looking a little more local. The House of Representatives has voted for ministries to “set...

Will you have to wait 10 years for Dutch citizenship? Here’s what may change for Dutch naturalisation

Abuzer van Leeuwen 🇳🇱 - 0
If you've been counting down the years until you can apply for Dutch citizenship, you may soon have to add another five to that...

Why I love Haarlem: a local’s guide to the Spaarnestad

Magdalena Laas - 8
No matter how many times I tell my friends I live in Haarlem, every time we chat, they ask — "So how is life...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar