This week, Dutch civil servants might find their lunch looking a little more local. The House of Representatives has voted for ministries to “set an example” by serving only Dutch food.

Or at least, food made entirely from Dutch ingredients.

The result? A week-long culinary campaign called (H)eerlijke Hollandse Hap (“Delicious Dutch Bites”), where all six government caterers are dishing out food from Dutch soil.

That means a temporary “doei” to imported avocados and Italian tomatoes, and “hoi” to homegrown kale, potatoes, and apples.

But don’t expect the menus to look like a stroopwafel parade or a sad field of cucumber.

It’s not really that “Dutch”

While traditional favourites such as stamppot and Limburg’s zoervleisj make an appearance, civil servants are also being served “Dutch” versions of international dishes.

Think: Thai red curry soup made with Dutch peppers, Hungarian goulash with Dutch beef, and Greek filo pie filled with local cheese and spinach.

A spokesperson for outgoing Agriculture Minister Femke Wiersma explains to De Telegraaf that the goal isn’t to turn canteens into museums of traditional cuisine, but to highlight how much can actually be produced within Dutch borders.

Normally, ingredients come from the likes of Spain, Ukraine, and South America. This week, everything is Dutch-grown.

“Food imports definitely play a role. But not this week.” The spokesperson explains. “We hope to set a standard with this and challenge everyone to get started. It’s also more sustainable: local food, also linked to the seasons, means less transport.”

For the civil servants, but not the House of Representatives

The House of Representatives itself isn’t fully committing just yet, it’ll join in properly during next year’s World Food Day, serving “a few Dutch bites” this week as a teaser.

However, Minister Wiersma hopes the experiment will ripple beyond the government canteen.

She states in a government press release: “We often buy our food thoughtlessly in a supermarket without any idea where it comes from.”

A noble message, though it seems the ministers themselves aren’t quite ready to swap their imported ink squid spaghetti from Italy for Dutch potatoes and meatballs just yet.

Would you do the same, or would you prefer to stick with your avocado toast? Tell us in the comments below.