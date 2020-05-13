A bizarre accident happened at an IKEA in Haarlem this past Saturday.

Some customers burned their hands after using a hand sanitizer at the entrance that actually contained drain cleaner, reports NOS.

First degree burns

Two customers and an employee were injured on their hands due to the drain cleaner, and the police and emergency services quickly arrived on the scene. They were treated on the spot by the paramedics for their injuries.

According to the police, the hand sanitizer bottle was refilled by a cleaning lady which did not know Dutch very well, as she mixed up the sanitizer with drain cleaner.

IKEA responded by saying that they are checking to see how many people have come into contact with the misplaced substance. As of now, they estimate there might be around 10 cases. They’ve asked people who’ve come into contact with the substance to contact them, as it is not known for certain what the physical consequences are.

They’ve further apologized and said that “We are very sorry that this has happened. We stand for a safe shopping environment, and this should not have happened.” The company is in contact with the victims who are represented by the injury lawyer firm JBL & G.

Feature Image: ProjectManhattan/Wikimedia Commons