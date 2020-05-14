The Netherlands is currently undergoing a transition period in which the coronavirus measures are being eased.

One of the major steps was the opening of primary schools on May 11. However, these past few days, 55,000 children continued to stay at home, reports RTL Nieuws.

Children staying at home in 90% of schools

A poll by the General Association of School Leaders (AVS) confirms this. According to the poll, in 90% of schools in the Netherlands, children remained home out of concerns over the coronavirus. However, this number varied from school to school. For example, in some schools, 10% of students did not come at all. In other schools, only one child stayed at home.

School directors surveyed in the poll confirmed that the children who stayed at home were mostly ones with medical conditions that cause them to be at greater health risk if they come into contact with the coronavirus.

Some teachers stayed at home too

In half of the schools polled, some teachers also stayed at home. Petra van Haren, the chair of AVS, said that “at five percent of the schools, there were not enough teachers to bring all classes to the school”.

Another interesting aspect is that in 21% of schools, face masks were used, as this was not part of the initial recommendations for opening-up the schools, indicating that concerns over coronavirus in schools are quite high.

