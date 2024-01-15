Looking for a job in 2024? From healthcare and agriculture to marketing and finance, the Netherlands is looking for people to fill these positions. 👇

The employment agency Randstad has done the research and found 45 professions across 15 sectors that are in demand this year — and a few might surprise you.

The most desired jobs in the Netherlands in 2024

Administrative, secretarial and HR

Secretary

Management assistant

HR advisor

Agricultural and green

Cultivation employee

Gardener

Groundskeeper

Analysis, research and development

Sustainability advisor

Soil advisor

Environmental project leader

Catering and recreation

Catering employee

Self-employed chef

Cook

Construction

Refrigeration engineer

Painter

Plumber

Customer service

Dispatcher

Desk clerk

Internal sales account manager

Education

Group teacher

Assistant professor

Physical education teacher

Finance

Tax advisor

Financial controller

Claims handler

Healthcare

Doctor not in specialist training (ANIOS)

Pharmacy assistant

Optician

Information and communication technology (ICT)

System administrator

ICT project leader

Data engineer

Public administration, justice and security

Special investigation officer (BOA in Dutch)

Surveillant

Lawyer

Sales, marketing and communications

Account manager

Branch manager

Gas station sales employee

Technology

Car mechanic

Electrical engineer

Technical service employee

Transport and logistics

Newspaper deliverer

Truck driver

Warehouse manager

Welfare and well-being

Individual health caregiver

Care assistant

Pedagogical childcare worker

Changes in the labour market

Of course, the need for these professions depends on the labour market, developments in technology, and general changes in different sectors.

For example, there’s a considerable increase in vacancies for people who completed an MBO education (secondary vocational education), like car mechanics, cooks, and gardeners.

Sustainability and the environment are also becoming more important, and artificial intelligence (AI) is making big changes within the labour market.

