Looking for a job in 2024? From healthcare and agriculture to marketing and finance, the Netherlands is looking for people to fill these positions. 👇
The employment agency Randstad has done the research and found 45 professions across 15 sectors that are in demand this year — and a few might surprise you.
The most desired jobs in the Netherlands in 2024
Administrative, secretarial and HR
- Secretary
- Management assistant
- HR advisor
Agricultural and green
- Cultivation employee
- Gardener
- Groundskeeper
Analysis, research and development
- Sustainability advisor
- Soil advisor
- Environmental project leader
Catering and recreation
- Catering employee
- Self-employed chef
- Cook
Construction
- Refrigeration engineer
- Painter
- Plumber
Customer service
- Dispatcher
- Desk clerk
- Internal sales account manager
Education
- Group teacher
- Assistant professor
- Physical education teacher
Finance
- Tax advisor
- Financial controller
- Claims handler
Healthcare
- Doctor not in specialist training (ANIOS)
- Pharmacy assistant
- Optician
Information and communication technology (ICT)
- System administrator
- ICT project leader
- Data engineer
Public administration, justice and security
- Special investigation officer (BOA in Dutch)
- Surveillant
- Lawyer
Sales, marketing and communications
- Account manager
- Branch manager
- Gas station sales employee
Technology
- Car mechanic
- Electrical engineer
- Technical service employee
Transport and logistics
- Newspaper deliverer
- Truck driver
- Warehouse manager
Welfare and well-being
- Individual health caregiver
- Care assistant
- Pedagogical childcare worker
Changes in the labour market
Of course, the need for these professions depends on the labour market, developments in technology, and general changes in different sectors.
For example, there’s a considerable increase in vacancies for people who completed an MBO education (secondary vocational education), like car mechanics, cooks, and gardeners.
Sustainability and the environment are also becoming more important, and artificial intelligence (AI) is making big changes within the labour market.
