Looking for a job in 2024? From healthcare and agriculture to marketing and finance, the Netherlands is looking for people to fill these positions. 👇

The employment agency Randstad has done the research and found 45 professions across 15 sectors that are in demand this year — and a few might surprise you.

The most desired jobs in the Netherlands in 2024

Administrative, secretarial and HR

  • Secretary
  • Management assistant
  • HR advisor

Agricultural and green

  • Cultivation employee
  • Gardener
  • Groundskeeper

Analysis, research and development

  • Sustainability advisor
  • Soil advisor
  • Environmental project leader

Catering and recreation

  • Catering employee
  • Self-employed chef
  • Cook

Construction

  • Refrigeration engineer
  • Painter
  • Plumber

Customer service

  • Dispatcher
  • Desk clerk
  • Internal sales account manager

Education

  • Group teacher
  • Assistant professor
  • Physical education teacher

Finance

  • Tax advisor
  • Financial controller
  • Claims handler

Healthcare

  • Doctor not in specialist training (ANIOS)
  • Pharmacy assistant
  • Optician

Information and communication technology (ICT)

  • System administrator
  • ICT project leader
  • Data engineer

Public administration, justice and security

  • Special investigation officer (BOA in Dutch)
  • Surveillant
  • Lawyer

Sales, marketing and communications

  • Account manager
  • Branch manager
  • Gas station sales employee

Technology

  • Car mechanic
  • Electrical engineer
  • Technical service employee

Transport and logistics

  • Newspaper deliverer
  • Truck driver
  • Warehouse manager

Welfare and well-being

  • Individual health caregiver
  • Care assistant
  • Pedagogical childcare worker

Changes in the labour market

Of course, the need for these professions depends on the labour market, developments in technology, and general changes in different sectors.

READ MORE | 10 things to know before finding work in the Netherlands as an international

For example, there’s a considerable increase in vacancies for people who completed an MBO education (secondary vocational education), like car mechanics, cooks, and gardeners.

Sustainability and the environment are also becoming more important, and artificial intelligence (AI) is making big changes within the labour market.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
