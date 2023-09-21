At these Dutch banks, you can open an account BEFORE getting a BSN

So, you need to open a bank account in the Netherlands before getting a BSN? You’ll be happy to hear that that’s geen problem — but only at some banks.

Upon arrival in the Netherlands, you’ll quickly find that you need a BSN at most banks to open a bank account. That wouldn’t be a problem, except…

To get a BSN, you need to register with the municipality. To register with the municipality, you need an address. And to get an address, you’ll likely need a job in the Netherlands — for which you need a *drumroll please* … Dutch bank account. 🫠

How do you escape this bureaucratic hellhole? By opting for a bank that lets you open a bank account before getting a BSN!

What is a BSN? Good question! BSN stands for burgerservicenummer (citizen service number). It’s a personal number allocated to anyone who registers in the Netherlands.

Banks with Dutch IBANs that let you open an account without a BSN

There are two banks in the Netherlands that let you open a bank account with a Dutch IBAN (International Bank Account Number) before you get a BSN: bunq and ABN AMRO.

The catch? You have to communicate your BSN to them within 90 days. The benefit? This buys you plenty of time to get settled, make your appointment at the gemeente (town hall), and get that much-needed BSN.

So, which is the one for you, bunq or ABN AMRO? Let’s see.👇

1. bunq: High-tech and packed with features

At the Netherlands’ very own neobank, you can easily sign up in just five minutes. All you need is a form of ID and a few taps on your phone. Though slightly more expensive than traditional banks, we believe that bunq’s great features justify the price. Think cashback options, automatic saving, multiple sub-accounts and easy money sorting! The best part? If you’re already an EEA resident, you can even make your bunq account before moving to the Netherlands! Once you move, you can just change your address — and your account will continue to work like a charm. Join bunq now

2. ABN AMRO: The traditional choice

ABN AMRO is the only traditional Dutch bank that lets you open a bank account before getting a BSN. “If you’re looking for a bank with physical branches, then this is your best bet. Expat-friendly, their app functions perfectly in English, and their employees are self-proclaimed “expat experts”. On top of your ID card, ABN AMRO asks you to provide a Dutch home address (which, in this economy, is not easy to find 😉). This means you can’t open your account until you have officially moved to the Netherlands. Get your ABN AMRO account

Banks with foreign IBAcan’tat let you open an account without a BSN

Aside from signing up to the Dutch banks listed above, there is one other way to open a bank account before getting a BSN: signing up to a bank in another European country. Here, you have a choice between N26 and Revolut, two neobanks that operate from different EU countries.

The benefit is that they’ll let you join without a BSN, and their accounts can be used in the Netherlands. The drawback is that they’ll allocate you a foreign IBAN — and some Dutch institutions like health insurance and phone providers might ask you tothey’lle a local one.

That being said: If you’re not originally from the EU, this is a great way to get a headstart on your Dutch finances as soon as you arrive. If you’re moving to the Netherlands from another EU country, you may as well stick to your home account.

3. N26: Feature-packed and effective

N26 is a Germany-based neobank, and as a result, the IBAN you’ll get from them will be German. But fear not: these are widely accepted across all of Europe and, most importantly, the Netherlands. The good thing about N26 is that, since it’s not Dutch, they will never ask you to provide a BSN. All you need to sign up is a Dutch (or European) address! Their app is in English and hosts heaps of nifty features. The only real drawback is that N26 won’t let you use iDEAL, which is a very popular online payment method in the Netherlands. Open your N26 account

4. Revolut: The bank for travellers

Like N26, Revolut is not actually based in the Netherlands. When opening an account here, you’ll be given a Lithuanian IBAN (which you can use in all of Europe). If you’re a frequent traveller, then Revolut is probably your best choice. Why? Not only does Revolut make it easy-peasy to send money overseas, but they also charge no cost for currency conversion! To sign up, you won’t need a BSN — only a form of identification, a residence permit (if applicable), and a European address. Sign up to Revolut

Do I need a BSN in the Netherlands?

The short answer to this question is yes. Although some banks don’t require you to provide a BSN (immediately), you will eventually need to get one after moving to the Netherlands.

Why’s that, you ask? Because you are legally required to register in the Netherlands if you live here — and you will be given your BSN at registration.

That being said, you can think of your BSN as a sort of social security number — except that it also acts as a tax number and form of national identification. You will need it for most public, financial, and official interactions in the Netherlands.

What’s the point of opening a bank account before I have a BSN?

The problem with the BSN is that it can take a while to get. Depending on how busy your local municipality is, it can take up to 30 days to get an appointment.

This delays things such as getting a Dutch SIM card, starting employment and, of course, opening a bank account.

If you open a bank account with a bank that lets you provide your BSN at a later point, you’ll be able to get a head start on all things finance in the Netherlands. Hoera!

These banks make the complexity of moving to the Netherlands a bit more bearable. Which one will you go for?

