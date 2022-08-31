Feel it in your wallet yet? Inflation rises to new record in the Netherlands

Daily life is getting more expensive in the Netherlands. By how much, exactly? Well, you’re paying 13,6% more this month than August last year.

While that number doesn’t sound like a lot, it’s good to keep in mind that it’s the highest the inflation rate has been this year so far.

Back in January, the inflation rate was measured at 6.4%. And, at the end of July 2022, it rose to 11.6%.

Why are we paying more?

We can all point our fingers at the rising energy prices, which have also caused both electricity and gas prices to rise as well.

Russia’s war on Ukraine and its restriction on access to fuel had big consequences on energy costs as many European countries were relying on gas supply from the motherland.

Energy costs affect food prices too

Higher energy prices are also increasingly impacting food and grocery prices. Last month, grocery bills became 11.2% more expensive than those in 2021.

Due to rising expenses tied to food, drink, gas and light, living costs have become unsustainable for many Dutch households, writes NU.nl.

For now, the Dutch cabinet made plans for increasing purchasing power of the Dutch. Though they didn’t really go into detail as to how this was going to happen.

