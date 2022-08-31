Feel it in your wallet yet? Inflation rises to new record in the Netherlands

NewsEconomyPolitics & Society
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
cost of living amsterdam
Image: Chronomarchie/Pixabay https://pixabay.com/nl/photos/portemonnee-geld-financiën-3548021/

Daily life is getting more expensive in the Netherlands. By how much, exactly? Well, you’re paying 13,6% more this month than August last year.

While that number doesn’t sound like a lot, it’s good to keep in mind that it’s the highest the inflation rate has been this year so far.

Back in January, the inflation rate was measured at 6.4%. And, at the end of July 2022, it rose to 11.6%.

READ MORE | Customers aren’t prepared for their bills; Dutch energy companies concerned

Why are we paying more?

We can all point our fingers at the rising energy prices, which have also caused both electricity and gas prices to rise as well.

Russia’s war on Ukraine and its restriction on access to fuel had big consequences on energy costs as many European countries were relying on gas supply from the motherland.

Energy costs affect food prices too

Higher energy prices are also increasingly impacting food and grocery prices. Last month, grocery bills became 11.2% more expensive than those in 2021.

Due to rising expenses tied to food, drink, gas and light, living costs have become unsustainable for many Dutch households, writes NU.nl.

For now, the Dutch cabinet made plans for increasing purchasing power of the Dutch. Though they didn’t really go into detail as to how this was going to happen.

If you live in the Netherlands, how are you dealing with rising costs? Tell us in the comments below! 👇

Feature Image:Pixabay
Previous articleAmsterdam to shelter a thousand asylum seekers on cruise ship
Next articleWhat’s an eSIM? (and why get one to travel to the Netherlands)
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea has a passion for writing and sharing new ideas with the world. She enjoys film photography, Wes Anderson movies, fictional books and jazz music. She came to the Netherlands in 2019 for her media studies and has fallen in love with the country and its culture ever since. She loves to ride her bicycle in the city but also feels the need to overtake everyone on the bike lane (she's working on it).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Watch your wallets! Dutch university fees are about to rise in 2023

The Netherlands is well known for its affordable college tuition — with lower fees than most EU countries, it’s an...
Heather Slevin -

Latest posts

Watch your wallets! Dutch university fees are about to rise in 2023

Heather Slevin - 0
The Netherlands is well known for its affordable college tuition — with lower fees than most EU countries, it’s an attractive option for international...

19 damn freakin’ annoying things Dutch people do

Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿 - 12
We put our heads together and asked for your help to compile the ultimate list of the most vervelende (annoying) things Dutch people do. 

Ch-ch-changes! Dutch cabinet to increase minimum wage by 10% next year

Gaelle Salem - 0
The cabinet decided to cater to the wishes of the Dutch, and raise the minimum wage by 10% in 2023. 💸 With the Dutch inflation...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X