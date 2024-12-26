Each year, King Willem-Alexander delivers a Christmas speech from Huis ten Bosch, reflecting on the values, challenges, and hopes of the people of the Netherlands.

This year, the Dutch King’s speech addressed the themes of division, resilience, and the need for human connection.

Curious about what he had to say? Here is the translated text of his speech — grab a coffee, cosy up, and dive in. 👇

The King’s 2024 Christmas speech

“Do not be afraid, for I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people.” These were the words of the angel to the shepherds on Christmas night.

Good news for the entire population. Christmas excludes no one. Everyone is welcome and belongs. That includes you. That includes each of us.

God’s Son comes into a broken world and brings us peace. For those who look at the many fractures in our world today, the longing for peace is profound. Yet, how far away we seem from it right now!

Tensions are tangible, both internationally and within our own country. This unrest makes us uneasy. Where do we find stability? Who can we still trust? Many feel misunderstood, unwanted, and unprotected.

In Amsterdam, students at the Jewish school Maimonides spoke about learning in a place secured by fences. How they prefer to keep a low profile on the streets or in the tram. To be yourself and peacefully express yourself should be a given in the Netherlands. But it is not.

The King’s Christmas speech is shown on national TV on Christmas day. Image: ©RVD – Valerie Kuypers

In Vlaardingen, my wife and I spoke to a group of Palestinian Dutch citizens. Sixty years ago, the first of them arrived in our country to work in a margarine factory. They built their lives here, along with their children and grandchildren. They shared their fear for the fate of family members back home. Their helplessness and despair.

Again and again, I am touched by the personal pain that echoes in the stories.

What can we do about it? Resolving major global issues and bitter conflicts may be beyond our control. But does that mean we are powerless? Absolutely not! What we can do is make sure that we don’t import bitterness and hatred into our streets. To be resilient to everything that drives us apart.

It starts with respecting the basic rules that govern the Netherlands. Every individual is equal under the law. Discrimination is not allowed. And we don’t use violence, even if we feel hurt or misunderstood. These principles are not subject to dialogue or discussion and apply to everyone, always.

To those who feel impacted, I say: be resilient and do not be discouraged. Be proud of the contributions you make to society! Recognise that you are of immense value.

To Jewish Dutch citizens who tell me they doubt their future here, I say: stay! We belong together.

To Dutch Muslims, I say: this is your country too.

In this country, everyone is free to find comfort and inspiration in their faith or life philosophy. Everyone is free to express themselves. Christian, Jewish, Muslim, humanist, atheist, or however you stand in life. Every person is equal.

We don’t have to share one another’s beliefs or opinions. But we must recognise that others, like us, are human beings of flesh and blood. With emotions we all understand:

Concern for the safety and future of your children.

Anger for the injustice that is done to you.

Sadness at the loss of someone you love.

Uncertainty about yourself.

The need to be seen by others. The great happiness of friendship.

Everyone recognises this.

“What are your fears? What are your dreams?” Our answers to these questions aren’t so different.

When we see each other’s pain and longing, it creates room for understanding. And understanding fosters connection. In all the differences of opinion, let us search for the humanity that unites us.

Communication doesn’t always require a phone, a mouse, or a megaphone. When you ask people what they value in others, you never hear: “They had such a fantastic opinion.” You hear very different things, like: “They’re always there for me.” “They understand me so well.” Or: “They’re such a great listener.”

In giving attention to one another, we find the ability to relieve some of the pain of others – and thus also of ourselves.

Christmas — a celebration of new beginnings — invites us to fully embrace this ability.

The apostle Paul gave a simple advice in his letter to the Romans:

“Rejoice with those who rejoice. Mourn with those who mourn.”

If we take this to heart, we bring a more beautiful world a little closer.

I wish you all — wherever you are and whatever your personal circumstances — a blessed Christmas.

