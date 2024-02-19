Four policemen injured and property damaged after riots break out in The Hague

The riots are currently being investigated.

NewsCrimePolitics & Society
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Last updated
1 minute read
picture-of-two-dutch-police-officers-standing-next-to-bikes-on-road-netherlands
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/318664590/stock-photo-dutch-police-officers-are-standing.html

At least four police officers were injured during a riot outside a conference centre in The Hague on Saturday night.

Two officers injured their hands, one injured their teeth, and one was hit by a police car — but the police have not commented on the severity of the injuries.

On top of the injuries, some serious damage was done around the area, as vehicles and property were set on fire, and several windows were broken.

As the NOS reports, several people have been arrested, and the police are in contact with witnesses to the riots.

So, what happened?

The riots broke out after two groups of Eritreans (people from Eritrea, a country in East Africa) clashed during an event on Saturday night.

Pro-government Eritreans had organised a New Year’s party at the Opera Hall Centre, and things escalated after opponents of the Eritrean regime arrived at the meeting.

The 500 to 600 guests initially did not engage with them, and the meeting didn’t seem political. Later on, things got out of hand.

According to the mayor of the Hague, Jan van Zanen, young people from the ‘Brigade Nhamedu’ organisation came to confront the meeting.

The opposition group believe that cultural gatherings like this one glorify the Eritrean regime, and “they do anything they can” to disrupt them.

Not the first time

This incident isn’t the first time Eritreans have clashed in the Netherlands. Several people were also injured following a mass brawl in Rijswijk, where Eritrean Independence Day was being celebrated in May, reported the NOS.

Measures were taken by Van Zanen and the meeting organisers for this event, but apparently, it was not enough to manage the crowd.

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
19 best day trips from Amsterdam: the ultimate travel guide
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Third culture kid Katrien has been working as a writer and editor at DutchReview for over two years, originally moving to the Netherlands as a tween. Equipped with a Bachelor’s in communication and media and a Master’s in political communication, she’s here to stay for her passion for writing, whether it’s current Dutch affairs, the energy market, or universities. Just like the Dutch, Katrien lives by her agenda and enjoys the occasional frietje met mayo — she just wishes she could grow tall, too.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Entertainment

Say what!? This Harry Potter star celebrated Carnival in the Netherlands this year

Harry Potter and Dutch Carnival celebrations are two things we never quite thought we'd see in the same sentence, but...
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 -

Latest posts

19 best day trips from Amsterdam: the ultimate travel guide

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 2
Thinking about taking a day trip from Amsterdam? Wat leuk! (How nice!) There is heaps to see in the Dutch capital, but you can...

Unlimited data SIM cards in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 - 1
Hoera, you’ve landed in the Netherlands, tried your first stroopwafel, and now you’re looking for the perfect unlimited data plan to power your mobile...

Dutch Quirk #49: Deliver babies at home

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 - 0
Have you ever wondered what giving birth is like in the Netherlands? If you pictured your or your partner's water breaking and being rushed...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.