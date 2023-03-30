Dutch Quirk #49: Deliver babies at home

Have you ever wondered what giving birth is like in the Netherlands? If you pictured your or your partner’s water breaking and being rushed in a stressful frenzy towards the hospital — you’d be sorely mistaken!

That is definitely not how it works here in the Netherlands because a lot of Dutch people don’t do giving birth in hospitals.

What is it?

We all know that the Dutch are pretty down-to-earth, especially when it comes to all things healthcare. They avoid places like hospitals, GPs, and the dentist as much as humanly possible.

Dutchies prefer homebirths with a midwife. Image: Depositphotos

That being said, most Dutch women prefer to give birth at home with the guidance of a midwife (verloskundige) rather than giving birth at a hospital.

Why do they do it?

Giving birth at home is a more personal and natural experience, which is very appealing to Dutchies. They don’t want to give birth in a scary, clinical environment when they can just do it in the comfort of their own homes. 🤱🏼

Also, if something goes wrong, there’s always a hospital not too far away in the Netherlands.

Why is it quirky?

The Netherlands has the highest rate of home births in the west — up to 30% of women give birth at home! Wowza! This is very different from how movies portray giving birth. 😲

The Dutch are such fans of homebirths that they’ve added “homebirth culture” to the list of intangible heritage.

Should you join in?

That’s up to you! How a person gives birth is a very personal choice. You can totally join the trend and give birth at home for a more personal experience.

However, you can also choose to give birth at a birth centre or at the hospital where you have access to pain-relieving medicines — it’s mum’s choice! 💘

What do you think of this Dutch quirk? Have you experienced it? Tell us in the comments below!

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in December 2021, and was fully updated in March 2023 for your reading pleasure.