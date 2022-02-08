International students in the Netherlands are suffering from loneliness

NewsInternationalPolitics & Society
Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
sad-girl-studying
Image: AntonLozovoy/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/453175048/stock-photo-upset-student-writing-notebook-cup.html

People come from far and wide to study at prestigious Dutch universities, however, international students are suffering more than ever from mental health issues as a result of the pandemic.

Coming to a foreign country is already challenging as it is, being far from home, adjusting to a new culture, etc. But now the pandemic is making what should be an exciting experience even more difficult, according to the Volkskrant.

Miriam Zwaan, a study career counsellor at the Hogeschool of Arnhem and Nijmegen, noticed that her students were, “angry, sad, taken aback, completely frustrated, deeply depressed, suicidal…the whole psychiatric textbook.”

Fears of the virus and lockdown measures

Many international students were not able to have in-person lectures and had fears over the virus. This led to several students returning to their home countries and following their lectures there at odd hours or with insufficient WiFi or power outages.

On top of not having physical classes and having to deal with lockdown measures, a few students were not able to do study abroad programmes due to coronavirus.

70% of internationals are lonely

According to a survey by Nuffic, the Dutch organisation for internationalisation in education, around 70% of students felt lonely. A large group of the participants also indicated feelings of depression.

“The wellbeing of international students is under pressure,” said a Nuffic spokesperson.

Dutch students are also suffering from mental health issues as a result of the pandemic, but internationals seem to be doing even worse.

More students than ever are taking a break from their studies as a result — and we don’t blame them at all for that! 😪

What do you think about international students feeling lonely in the Netherlands? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image: AntonLozovoy/Depositphotos

Previous articleA Roosegaarde night of stars to light up Leiden’s summer sky
Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
Hailing from the bustling city of Bangkok, Nicole is a Thai/American international student who came to the Netherlands to study linguistics. When she's not reading books or listening to true crime podcasts, she's practising her singing and guitar skills! She is also attempting to pick up the Dutch language (moeilijk).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Culture

A Roosegaarde night of stars to light up Leiden’s summer sky

This summer, Daan Roosegaarde is bringing Seeing Stars to the sky of Leiden, the European City of Science 2022 and home...
Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸 -

Latest posts

International students in the Netherlands are suffering from loneliness

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 - 0
People come from far and wide to study at prestigious Dutch universities, however, international students are suffering more than ever from mental health issues...

A Roosegaarde night of stars to light up Leiden’s summer sky

Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸 - 0
This summer, Daan Roosegaarde is bringing Seeing Stars to the sky of Leiden, the European City of Science 2022 and home of DutchReview. ✨ Studio Roosegaarde,...

Dutch universities argue for a limit on the number of international students

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 1
The Netherlands is known for being one of the best places to go if you want to study abroad. But could this be about...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X