Internationals now make up 40% of all uni students in the Netherlands

FeaturedNewsInternational
Juni Moltubak
Juni Moltubak
photo-of-three-international-students-studying-in-amsterdam-outside
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/premium-photo/group-international-students-standing-together-park-university-african-caucasian-girls-indian-boy-talking-outdoors_20389360.htm#query=college%20students%20outside&position=40&from_view=search

Generally speaking, the Netherlands is super international — but now, international students verge on comprising half of all students in Dutch universities.

The number of international students in the Netherlands has, in fact, increased even faster than the number of Dutch students in the Netherlands. Foreigners just love it here!

Coronavirus (kind of) no problem

At first, one might assume that the pandemic would reduce the number of international students in Dutch universities.

In practice, it’s been quite the opposite, according to Statistics Netherlands. Instead, the numbers continued to grow as online teaching made it simple enough to follow courses from all over the world.

READ MORE | Where to live as an international in the Netherlands: the complete guide

Now that internationals have started actually moving here, though, Dutch universities have quickly realised that they’re not quite prepared for the masses.

Most noticeably is the fact that the housing shortage is not getting any better, with universities warning students this week to not arrive in the Netherlands if they haven’t found a room yet.

International-friendly

Housing shortage nevertheless, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that internationals love moving here.

The Netherlands has tons of international organisations to work in, the country is centrally and conveniently located in Europe, and the Dutch have excellent English skills.

READ MORE | 10 things to know before finding work in the Netherlands as an international

Being an international student in the Netherlands is also quite easy and, compared to other English-speaking countries in Europe, tuition rates are typically affordable.

Europe most represented

Naturally, most international students come from Europe, with the largest chunk being from Germany.

READ MORE | New to the Netherlands as an international student? Tips from a veteran to settle in

No surprises there either, as EU students enjoy the same tuition fee rates as Dutch students, which means it’s (comparatively) super cheap to study here.

Have you experienced what it’s like to study in the Netherlands as an international? Tell us all about it in the comments below!

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous articleInflation in the Netherlands jumps to almost 12% percent: here’s what you’ll pay more for
Next articleSunshine incoming! Clearer skies are headed to the Netherlands
Juni Moltubak
Juni Moltubak
Juni moved to the Netherlands after realizing how expensive tuition fees in the UK are, and never regretted her choice of studying in The Hague. After three years of Political Science, she is ready for a new adventure — an internship at DutchReview! When you don’t see her typing on her laptop she can be found strolling around Haagse Bos or sitting in her lovely garden scrolling through interior design TikToks.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

New round of COVID-19 shots from mid-September

To remain protected against the Coronavirus, everyone aged 12 and up will have the option to get another COVID-19 vaccination...
Juni Moltubak -

Latest posts

New round of COVID-19 shots from mid-September

Juni Moltubak - 0
To remain protected against the Coronavirus, everyone aged 12 and up will have the option to get another COVID-19 vaccination this fall. But first,...

Sunshine incoming! Clearer skies are headed to the Netherlands

Gaelle Salem - 0
Sunny-side up, Dutchies! 🌞 The weather gods have blessed us with some clear and welcoming skies for the next few days. It’s safe to say...

Inflation in the Netherlands jumps to almost 12% percent: here’s what you’ll pay more for

Gaelle Salem - 0
The Dutch inflation rate is on the rise, moving from an increase of 9.9% in June to a whopping 11.6% this month. 😯 The Dutch...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X