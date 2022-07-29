Sunshine incoming! Clearer skies are headed to the Netherlands

Sunny-side up, Dutchies! 🌞 The weather gods have blessed us with some clear and welcoming skies for the next few days.

It’s safe to say that the weather this summer has been a stroke of luck for the Dutch (apart from that one very hot day… but we don’t talk about that 😬).

Sure, there were the occasional clouds that brought a few days of rain, but overall the sun was here to stay.

Sunny with a slight chance of rain

According to Weerplaza, this weekend will see some clouds, a teensy bit of rain, and a whole lot of sun. 🥳

Today, the southwestern part of the Netherlands will experience some peak sun hours, with a chance of a local shower falling inland.

What will the temperature bring? Folks can expect around 23 degrees with a slight wind chill. It’s going to get pretty cool later on in the night, though, when it drops to around 13 degrees. 🥶

As for tomorrow, the sun will shine brightly through the clouds with warm temperatures fluctuating between 24 and 27 degrees.

Sunday will have some rain — but have no fear! The sun is still set to shine and keep the dag warm! So, you might just be able to fire up a BBQ at your local park. 🌭

What will next week look like?

After the weekend, we’ll see the weather continue to swing with a mix of sun, clouds, and an occasional appearance from our old enemy, rain. 🌧️

Temperatures will creep into the mid and high-20s. It might even hit 30 degrees, bringing some of that tropical warmth back again. Enjoy, folks! 🌴

How will you enjoy this weekend’s weather? Tell us in the comments below! 👇