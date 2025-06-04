💸 Looking to open a bank account? Sign up with ING and receive a €50 sign-up bonus!

Hold the cheese! Plastic pieces found in cheese slices leads to recall of Jumbo product

Drop the tosti ✋

NewsHealth
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Last updated
1 minute read
jumbo-recalls-cheese-slices-due-to-plastic
Image: DutchReview
If a few kaas tostis (cheese toasties/grilled cheese sandwiches) are an integral part of your daily Dutch lunch, you might want to give them a miss, especially if you bought them from Jumbo. 🧀

Jumbo has just released an important safety warning, notifying customers that certain cheese slices may contain tiny pieces of hard plastic.

As these are hazardous to your health, the Dutch supermarket has now started recalling these products.

Which cheese should you be worried about?

The warning currently applies to a range of cheese slices, pictured below. 👇

warning-about-cheese-slices-from-jumbo-supermarket
The cheese slices in question. Image: Jumbo

These are:

Jumbo jong kaas (young cheese) 48+ 400g
EAN/Product code: 8718452695126
Expiry date: 25-09-2025

Jumbo jong belegen kaas (young matured cheese) 30+ 300g
EAN/Product code: 8718452695225
Expiry date: 25-09-2025

Jumbo jong kaas (young cheese) 48+ 190g
EAN/Product code: 8718452708963
Expiry date: 26-09-2025

Jumbo belegen kaas (matured cheese) 48+ 190g
EAN/Product code: 8718452708987
Expiry date: 16-09-2025

Jumbo extra belegen kaas (extra matured cheese) 48+ 190g
EAN/Product code: 8718452708994
Expiry date: 23-09-2025 and 26-09-2025

What should I do if I’ve bought these cheese slices?

Whether you’ve bought these slices at a physical store or online, you can return them at your nearest Jumbo outlet and get your money back.

If you’ve lost your receipt in the depths of your shopping bag, geen stress: there’s no receipt required.

Took a bite or two? If you’re worried about adverse effects after eating any of these slices, you can contact Jumbo’s customer hotline at 0800 – 0220 161, or get in touch with your GP.

Feature Image:DutchReview
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana juggles her role as an Editor with wrapping up a degree in cognitive linguistics and assisting with DutchReview's affiliate portfolio. Since arriving in the Netherlands for her studies in 2018, she's thrilled to have the 'write' opportunity to help other internationals feel more at home here — whether that's by penning an article on the best SIMs to buy in NL, the latest banking features, or important things to know about Dutch health insurance.

