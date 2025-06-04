- Advertisement -

If a few kaas tostis (cheese toasties/grilled cheese sandwiches) are an integral part of your daily Dutch lunch, you might want to give them a miss, especially if you bought them from Jumbo. 🧀

Jumbo has just released an important safety warning, notifying customers that certain cheese slices may contain tiny pieces of hard plastic.

As these are hazardous to your health, the Dutch supermarket has now started recalling these products.

Which cheese should you be worried about?

The warning currently applies to a range of cheese slices, pictured below. 👇

The cheese slices in question. Image: Jumbo

These are:

Jumbo jong kaas (young cheese) 48+ 400g

EAN/Product code: 8718452695126

Expiry date: 25-09-2025

- Advertisement -

Jumbo jong belegen kaas (young matured cheese) 30+ 300g

EAN/Product code: 8718452695225

Expiry date: 25-09-2025

Jumbo jong kaas (young cheese) 48+ 190g

EAN/Product code: 8718452708963

Expiry date: 26-09-2025

Jumbo belegen kaas (matured cheese) 48+ 190g

EAN/Product code: 8718452708987

Expiry date: 16-09-2025

Jumbo extra belegen kaas (extra matured cheese) 48+ 190g

EAN/Product code: 8718452708994

Expiry date: 23-09-2025 and 26-09-2025

What should I do if I’ve bought these cheese slices?

Whether you’ve bought these slices at a physical store or online, you can return them at your nearest Jumbo outlet and get your money back.

If you’ve lost your receipt in the depths of your shopping bag, geen stress: there’s no receipt required.

- Advertisement -

Took a bite or two? If you’re worried about adverse effects after eating any of these slices, you can contact Jumbo’s customer hotline at 0800 – 0220 161, or get in touch with your GP.

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮