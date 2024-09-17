It looks like the October 3 Leidens Ontzet celebrations will be extra speciaal this year, as King Willem-Alexander is gracing the event with his royal presence. 👑

His Majesty will make his way to Leiden to celebrate the 450-year anniversary of the lifting of the Spanish siege, states the municipality’s website.

What is Leidens Ontzet? Known as Leiden’s Relief in English, Leidens Ontzet is a festival commemorating the events of October 3, 1574, when Leiden was liberated from the Spanish siege. This was a fundamental step towards the end of the Spanish occupation, and the founding of the Dutch Republic.

Busy day to be King

His Majesty will have a busy schedule before him.

The first thing he’ll do will be… receiving a scarf — the “3 October scarf”, to be precise.

Once he’s bundled up nice and warm, he’ll embark on a short boat trip along the Galgewater, a smaller tributary of the Oude Rijn canal.

While this happens, the crowds will be entertained by a choir singing traditional folk songs, as well as a water demonstration by the Royal Navy.

Finally, the King will make a stop at the Museum De Lakenhal, where he will visit the exhibition ‘Leiden celebrates — 450 years of parades’ and meet the artists and organisers involved.

What do you think of His Majesty gracing the Leiden Ontzet with his presence this year? You may express your peasant thoughts in the comments below.