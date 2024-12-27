Whoops, they did it again! Dutch people have once more broken their record for the amount of money exchanged via Tikkie in one year: in 2024, the App moved a staggering €7.4 billion.

That’s 8% more than last year when Dutchies sent Tikkies for €6.6 billion, reveals ABN AMRO.

5.3 Tikkies per second

This year, Dutchies sent a total of 157 million Tikkies, meaning that they exchanged 5.3 transactions per second.

READ NEXT | Tikkie etiquette: the do’s and don’ts of asking for money in the Netherlands

And they were super fast in paying them too. Notoriously allergic to debt, the Dutch paid 89% of their Tikkies within one day in 2024 and 64% within an hour.

Of these, 38% were settled within five minutes, and 22% within one minute.

Breaking record after record

Tikkie, which was launched in 2016 by ABN AMRO, has already managed to move €32.6 billion, turning it into a national sport with more fans than football — but no rivalries.

READ NEXT | Why ‘Tikkie’ is called Tikkie: behind the app’s unusual name

This year, more people than ever joined the countrywide activity, with the platform reaching the milestone of 10 million users — not too shabby for a country of less than 18 million people!

Paying for food, subscriptions, and toilet paper

In 2024, the average amount of a Tikkie was €47.28, over €3 higher than last year.

If you’re feeling sorry for all the times you made fun of Dutch people for sending ridiculously low Tikkies, don’t.

While the most common categories for payments were food, groceries, and subscriptions, ABN AMRO has revealed that it also registered a sizeable amount of payments for less than €1.

The best part? These were mostly sent around King’s Day, presumably from people charging fellow party-goers for using the toilet. Some things never change. 😉

What’s the most ridiculous Tikkie you’ve received from Dutchies? Tell us about your misadventures in the comments below.