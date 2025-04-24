What will the weather be like this King’s Day?

The sun has accepted your invitation 👑

NewsWeather
Federica Marconi
Federica Marconi
Last updated
1 minute read
A-picture-of-a-sunny-King's-Day-in-Amsterdam
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photos/king's-day-sunny-amsterdam.html?filter=all&qview=74387667

Yes, it’s official — the weather has cleared its schedule. King’s Day is getting the royal treatment: it will be dry, sunny, and comfortably warm, with even better days to follow.

Today, though? It still insists on some last-minute drama. Grey skies, scattered rain, and the kind of gloom that throws us back to, well, last summer.

But from tomorrow? The clouds politely excuse themselves, and the sun takes centre stage.😎

A royal forecast  

As early risers set up their stalls, they’ll be greeted by a crisp 5 to 8 degrees.

By afternoon, the party is heating up. Across the country, temperatures are expected to rise to a pleasant 19 degrees. 🎉

Suppose you’re lucky enough to be in Limburg, eastern Brabant, or Doetinchem (where the royal family will be waving their way through the day). If so, you might even enjoy temperatures of around 20 degrees, according to AD.

READ MORE | 8 things you should know about King’s Day in the Netherlands

Translation? Sunglasses: mandatory. Sunscreen: highly recommended. Burnt noses: not cute.

As the evening rolls in, a few friendly clouds join the party, and temperatures dip to a pleasant 9 –12 degrees around midnight. 

Still perfect for sipping that final toast or polishing off a tompouce (or three). 🍰

Looking ahead: is that…summer?

Once the orange confetti settles, the weather will keep climbing the charts. 👀

According to RTL, the sunshine is set to continue, and temperatures may reach up to 25 degrees across the Netherlands — a welcome reminder that warmer days are finally here.

Unless you’re on the Wadden Islands, that is. There, the sea is still holding onto its seasonal moodiness, reminding everyone that, yes, technically, it’s still April.

So, what’s your plan? Scouting bargains? Strolling in orange? Soaking up the sun from a terrace? Tell us how you’re celebrating King’s Day. 🧡

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Tesla sales nosedive by almost 50% in the Netherlands
Next article
The 10 best hikes in and near Utrecht to bask in Dutch nature
Federica Marconi
Federica Marconi
Federica was born in Rome but decided life wasn’t chaotic enough — so she moved to the Netherlands in 2019, right before a global pandemic (impeccable timing!). While mastering the art of coffee as a barista, she also conquered an MA in English Literature & Culture. She dreams of opening a literary café where books and coffee fuel deep conversations. Until then, she writes. And drinks a lot of coffee.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related posts

Economy

Tesla sales nosedive by almost 50% in the Netherlands

Tesla is continuing its downward spiral, with the company's sales plummeting by over 50% in the Netherlands. This is reflective...
Lina Leskovec -

Latest posts

The 10 best hikes in and near Utrecht to bask in Dutch nature

Heather Slevin - 0
We love Utrecht for its quaint streets, cute cafe nooks, and bustling atmosphere — but sometimes, you really need to escape the city.  Luckily, there...

Tesla sales nosedive by almost 50% in the Netherlands

Lina Leskovec - 0
Tesla is continuing its downward spiral, with the company's sales plummeting by over 50% in the Netherlands. This is reflective of the company's current...

In the Netherlands, rules are rules (but only when it’s convenient)

Shaakira Vania - 10
When did it become cool to break the rules? Okay, rhetorical question since the people who break the rules are always seen as the...

It's happening