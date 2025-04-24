Yes, it’s official — the weather has cleared its schedule. King’s Day is getting the royal treatment: it will be dry, sunny, and comfortably warm, with even better days to follow.

Today, though? It still insists on some last-minute drama. Grey skies, scattered rain, and the kind of gloom that throws us back to, well, last summer.

But from tomorrow? The clouds politely excuse themselves, and the sun takes centre stage.😎

A royal forecast

As early risers set up their stalls, they’ll be greeted by a crisp 5 to 8 degrees.

By afternoon, the party is heating up. Across the country, temperatures are expected to rise to a pleasant 19 degrees. 🎉

Suppose you’re lucky enough to be in Limburg, eastern Brabant, or Doetinchem (where the royal family will be waving their way through the day). If so, you might even enjoy temperatures of around 20 degrees, according to AD.

READ MORE | 8 things you should know about King’s Day in the Netherlands

Translation? Sunglasses: mandatory. Sunscreen: highly recommended. Burnt noses: not cute.

As the evening rolls in, a few friendly clouds join the party, and temperatures dip to a pleasant 9 –12 degrees around midnight.

Still perfect for sipping that final toast or polishing off a tompouce (or three). 🍰

Looking ahead: is that…summer?

Once the orange confetti settles, the weather will keep climbing the charts. 👀

According to RTL, the sunshine is set to continue, and temperatures may reach up to 25 degrees across the Netherlands — a welcome reminder that warmer days are finally here.

Unless you’re on the Wadden Islands, that is. There, the sea is still holding onto its seasonal moodiness, reminding everyone that, yes, technically, it’s still April.

So, what’s your plan? Scouting bargains? Strolling in orange? Soaking up the sun from a terrace? Tell us how you’re celebrating King’s Day. 🧡