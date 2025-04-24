Tesla sales nosedive by almost 50% in the Netherlands

Tesla is continuing its downward spiral, with the company’s sales plummeting by over 50% in the Netherlands.

This is reflective of the company’s current status as a whole – its profits fell by 71% in the first three months of the year.

Tesla is crashing

According to Reuters, only 3,443 new Teslas were registered in the Netherlands in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 6,842 in the first quarter of 2024.

RTL reports a similar trend, pointing out that in March of 2025, Dutch sales dropped by as much as 60%.

And it’s not just the Netherlands. This shift is apparent in 15 other European countries where the company’s market share dropped from 18% to 9%.

Too much politics

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been busy implementing massive layoffs and hiring 19-year-olds for his Ministry for Government Efficiency, DOGE, leaving little time for business.

Meanwhile, demonstrations are taking place in several cities across the US and Europe, where people are expressing dissatisfaction with Musk’s involvement in politics.

It seems that Musk is dissatisfied himself, as he announced he will be working for Trump only a couple of days a week from now on — someone has to be the richest man on earth after all.

Do you think Tesla’s declining sales are the beginning of the end, or will the company bounce back? Let us know your thoughts!