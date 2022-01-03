KLM ranked the second safest airline in 2021

Here’s some good news to kick off the new year. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines was ranked the second safest airline in the world in 2021. 🥳

The only airline that topped KLM was Emirates, shows research by the Jet Airliner Crash Data Evaluation Centre.

While the United Arab Emirates airline scored 95.05 percent on the JACDEC Safety Risk Index, KLM scored 93.31 percent, reports the AD. This index compares the world’s biggest airlines by over 30 key parameters.

The results of the study are published in the aviation magazine Aero International every year. So who made the top five in 2021?

1. Emirates (UAE)

2. KLM (the Netherlands)

3. JetBlue (US)

4. Delta Air Lines (US)

5. EasyJet (Switzerland)

Safest in Europe

KLM’s success doesn’t end with the world ranking though. The Dutch airline was chosen as the safest one in Europe and its subsidiary — Transavia — came in fourth.

The second and the third spot were snatched by Finnair and Air Europa, respectively.

Because of the pandemic, there was, unsurprisingly, less flying last year. Airline crashes and incidents from the past were, therefore, weighed more heavily than usual.

At the same time, some airlines — like Austrian Airlines or Eurowings — didn’t make the list at all because they didn’t have enough passenger kilometres.

What do you think of KLM’s success? Let us know in the comments!

Image: dragunov/Depositphotos