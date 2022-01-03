Record number of women to be in the new Dutch cabinet

NewsPolitics & Society
Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
tweede-kamer-dutch-house-of-representatives
Image: Husky/Wikimedia Commons/CC 4.0 https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Plenaire_zaal_Tweede_Kamer_-_panorama.jpg

All the political ladies, put your hands up! The new Dutch cabinet will have a record number of women.

The new Dutch cabinet will see 14 female ministers out of 29 and 10 female secretaries of state out of 20 total, reports Al Jazeera.

This is a record number of females in the cabinet for the Netherlands — though unfortunately, there’s still no female Prime Minister. 🙄

The new cabinet, with Mark Rutte as Prime Minister (again), will be officially sworn in on January 10.

Let’s meet (some of) the ladies

The new Minister of Justice and Security will be Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius, who was born in Ankara and moved to the Netherlands as a child.

She is part of Rutte’s centre-right People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD). On May 25, 2021, she was appointed as State Secretary for Economic Affairs and Climate Policy.

A familiar face, Sigrid Kaag from Democrats 66 (D66), will be the new Finance Minister. 💸 She is known mostly as a former Arabic-speaking diplomat, having worked for the United Nations and overseeing the destruction of Syria’s chemical weapons.

Kaag is replacing Wopke Hoekstra, who will now become the new Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Another familiar face, Kasja Ollongren, will switch positions from Minister of Interior and Kingdom Relations to Minister of Defence.

The new minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation will be Liesje Schreinemacher (VVD). She has been a member of the European Parliament since 2019.

What do you think about the record number of women in the Dutch cabinet? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image: Husky/Wikimedia Commons/CC 4.0

Previous articleKLM ranked the second safest airline in 2021
Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
Hailing from the bustling city of Bangkok, Nicole is a Thai/American international student who came to the Netherlands to study linguistics. When she's not reading books or listening to true crime podcasts, she's practising her singing and guitar skills! She is also attempting to pick up the Dutch language (moeilijk).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

KLM ranked the second safest airline in 2021

Here's some good news to kick off the new year. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines was ranked the second safest airline...
Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿 -

Latest posts

Record number of women to be in the new Dutch cabinet

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 -
All the political ladies, put your hands up! The new Dutch cabinet will have a record number of women. The new Dutch cabinet will...

KLM ranked the second safest airline in 2021

Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿 -
Here's some good news to kick off the new year. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines was ranked the second safest airline in the world in...

Violent (and illegal) coronavirus protest in Amsterdam leads to 31 arrests

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 -
Yesterday, at least 10,000 people protested against the hard lockdown at Amsterdams' Museumplein, leading to 31 arrests and four wounded police officers. The Dutch...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X