Record number of women to be in the new Dutch cabinet

All the political ladies, put your hands up! The new Dutch cabinet will have a record number of women.

The new Dutch cabinet will see 14 female ministers out of 29 and 10 female secretaries of state out of 20 total, reports Al Jazeera.

This is a record number of females in the cabinet for the Netherlands — though unfortunately, there’s still no female Prime Minister. 🙄

The new cabinet, with Mark Rutte as Prime Minister (again), will be officially sworn in on January 10.

Let’s meet (some of) the ladies

The new Minister of Justice and Security will be Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius, who was born in Ankara and moved to the Netherlands as a child.

She is part of Rutte’s centre-right People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD). On May 25, 2021, she was appointed as State Secretary for Economic Affairs and Climate Policy.

A familiar face, Sigrid Kaag from Democrats 66 (D66), will be the new Finance Minister. 💸 She is known mostly as a former Arabic-speaking diplomat, having worked for the United Nations and overseeing the destruction of Syria’s chemical weapons.

Kaag is replacing Wopke Hoekstra, who will now become the new Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Another familiar face, Kasja Ollongren, will switch positions from Minister of Interior and Kingdom Relations to Minister of Defence.

The new minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation will be Liesje Schreinemacher (VVD). She has been a member of the European Parliament since 2019.

What do you think about the record number of women in the Dutch cabinet? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image: Husky/Wikimedia Commons/CC 4.0