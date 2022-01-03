Violent (and illegal) coronavirus protest in Amsterdam leads to 31 arrests

NewsCrimePolitics & Society
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
dutch-police-officers
Image: Joeppoulssen/Depositphotos

Yesterday, at least 10,000 people protested against the hard lockdown at Amsterdams’ Museumplein, leading to 31 arrests and four wounded police officers.

The Dutch government had banned the protest earlier that week on Thursday, reports the NOS. Reasons were concerns regarding adherence to standing coronavirus measures and potential outbreaks of violence — some protestors said online that they would bring weapons.

Just a “coffee date”

To sidestep the banning of the protest, the event was advertised online as ‘coffee-drinking’ (het koffie drinken), reports De Telegraaf.

Unfortunately, the atmosphere didn’t turn out as chipper as implied. The police made 31 arrests for different reasons: causing civil unrest, failure to identify oneself to the police, violence against the police, and possession of weaponry.

When protestors tried to break through a police blockade, four police officers and an unreported number of protestors got injured.

Round two

After a couple of hours, protestors dispersed to join a registered protest in Westerpark. Despite that, the police declared the Museumplein an ‘unsafe zone’ (veligheidsrisicogebied) until 11 PM.

Organizers have announced a second protest on January 16.

What are your thoughts on the protest? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image: Joeppoulssen/Depositphotos

Previous article17 best coffeeshops in Amsterdam: the best spots to smoke in 2022
Next articleKLM ranked the second safest airline in 2021
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Cara moved to the Netherlands at fifteen and she is here to stay! After all, there is so much to love about it, except maybe the bread (as every German will tell you). Next to finishing up her bachelor's degree in European politics (dry), Cara loves to do yoga, swim, and cook delicious veggie food.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Record number of women to be in the new Dutch cabinet

All the political ladies, put your hands up! The new Dutch cabinet will have a record number of women. The...
Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 -

Latest posts

Record number of women to be in the new Dutch cabinet

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 -
All the political ladies, put your hands up! The new Dutch cabinet will have a record number of women. The new Dutch cabinet will...

KLM ranked the second safest airline in 2021

Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿 -
Here's some good news to kick off the new year. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines was ranked the second safest airline in the world in...

Violent (and illegal) coronavirus protest in Amsterdam leads to 31 arrests

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 -
Yesterday, at least 10,000 people protested against the hard lockdown at Amsterdams' Museumplein, leading to 31 arrests and four wounded police officers. The Dutch...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X