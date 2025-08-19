- Advertisement -

Something’s brewing in the blue skies of KLM, and it’s not just the coffee. Starting September 9, the Dutch airline is testing a brand-new type of ticket on several European routes.

And travellers aren’t going to like it.

With this new ticket, you can only bring one small bag or backpack that fits under the seat in front of you.

That’s right, no duffel bags. With this ticket, the bag can’t be bigger than 40 x 30 x 15 cm — that’s even smaller than EasyJet’s restrictive measurements. Think “laptop bag” or “tiny weekend tote.”

This doesn’t mean you’re going to save money

And no, before you hope for a silver lining, this new ticket type isn’t automatically cheap.

However, taking extra hand luggage onboard the chosen routes will now cost more.

A KLM spokesperson tells NU.nl that the surcharge for extra baggage varies, “It can be €10 or €15. People see that when they book.”

However, in a statement, spokesperson for the Consumers’ Association (Consumentenbond), Babs van der Staak, points out that “bringing hand luggage costs on average about €28 extra. And can be up to €40.”

Against European law

She also writes that KLM is crossing the line. “European law says airlines can’t charge for a reasonable amount of hand luggage,” she warns.

As a result, the association will be adding the airline to the complaint they have already filed with European regulators against seven other airlines.

In the meantime, brace yourself for some extra charges on these routes: Athens, Dublin, Florence, Helsinki, Munich, Prague, Stockholm, Turin and Vienna.

If you’re flying to one of these destinations with KLM in autumn and hoping to pack your life into one bag, it better be the Mary Poppins variety.

What do you think of this change? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.