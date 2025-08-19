- Advertisement -

Police are calling for witnesses to step forward after a girl was sexually assaulted by a man while visiting Rotterdam’s Zuiderpark with her mother last Tuesday.

The NOS reports that the park was crowded due to the summer weather, and the mother lost sight of the girl, who is a minor, for a few minutes at around 4:30 PM.

According to police, once the girl returned to her mother, she told her that a man had touched her in the bushes. The child wore a sleeveless dark blue dress with white unicorns on it and white sandals.

Police looking for witnesses

Since the assault, police have increased surveillance in the park and have set up a large investigation team.

They are also calling on anyone who may have seen something to step forward.

The assault is believed to have happened near a reed bed along Zuiderparkpromenade, west of Zuiderpark.

The suspect is described as a white man, believed to be over 35 years old, with a black/grey beard and blue/green eyes.

Speaking with the NOS, a police spokesperson explained that they would not be revealing the victim’s age. They also do not want to reveal the exact nature of the assault.

Were you in Zuiderpark between 4 PM and 5 PM on August 12? If you think you may have seen something, you can report the crime via the free tip line at 0800-6070. You can also report anonymously by calling 0800-7000 or filling out the online tip form.