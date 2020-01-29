Thinking of going to Lowlands next year? Then you will also be visiting the “largest solar carport in the world”, according to Solarfields. This car park at Biddinghuizen will have a whopping 90,000 solar panels installed. 

Do you know how much electricity is needed to power an edition of Lowlands? According to NOS, it is 300,000 kWh. They have been using generators up until now but thanks to this new carport, they won’t be needing those anymore.

“The park will be a roof with solar panels,” says Esther Terpstra of Solarfields. “When you visit Lowlands next year, your car will be sheltered under the solar panels. And at the same time power is being generated.” The solar park will generate enough electricity to power 10,000 households. The car park will be 35-hectare big and will have a capacity of 15,000 cars.

Lowlands director hopes that this will inspire young festival goers to take matters into their own hands and try to lead a sustainable life. He said, “If concrete measures are not taken quickly, our young visitors will experience the effects of climate change and environmental pollution in their daily lives.”

What do you make of this new move? Does it indeed inspire you to take steps yourself? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image: andreas160578/Pixabay 

