Late summer sun? Yes, please!

This past weekend was a wet one — but the good news is that the sun is due to appear again towards the end of the week (perhaps for the last time?) before migrating for the autumn. But keep your umbrella in your bag just in case, because there will still be showers.

Have you only just dried out after getting drenched on the weekend? Us too. 🙋‍♀️ Luckily, today is set to start out sunny — but don’t get too excited just yet, because heavy rains are forecast for this afternoon, as meteorologist Martijn Dorrelstein of Buienradar tells RTL Nieuws.

A wet and windy Wednesday

If you were planning to meet friends on a terrace this Wednesday, we would definitely say shift those plans to Thursday — because Wednesday is going to be cold (about 14 degrees — brrr), wet, and windy. ☔️ So, enjoy an indoor day because you won’t want to be inside over the next few days. ☕️

A warmer end to the week

From Thursday, however, the weather is looking great. 🤩 Dorrelstein says that the temperature will be about 17 degrees, and “in the days after it will get a little warmer.” Some areas may even record temperatures of 20 degrees over the weekend.

Even better is that on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday it will stay dry, be less windy and the sun will shine. 🎉 Remember your raincoat when you go out on Sunday though because there’s a chance of a shower then.

Feature Image: Massonforstock/Depositphotos

