Late summer sun? Yes, please!

NewsWeather
Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼
photo-of-girl-sitting-in-sun-after-moving-to-amsterdam
Image: Massonforstock/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/214112704/stock-photo-girl-sitting-at-street-in.html

This past weekend was a wet one — but the good news is that the sun is due to appear again towards the end of the week (perhaps for the last time?) before migrating for the autumn. But keep your umbrella in your bag just in case, because there will still be showers.

Have you only just dried out after getting drenched on the weekend? Us too. 🙋‍♀️ Luckily, today is set to start out sunny — but don’t get too excited just yet, because heavy rains are forecast for this afternoon, as meteorologist Martijn Dorrelstein of Buienradar tells RTL Nieuws.

A wet and windy Wednesday

If you were planning to meet friends on a terrace this Wednesday, we would definitely say shift those plans to Thursday — because Wednesday is going to be cold (about 14 degrees — brrr), wet, and windy. ☔️  So, enjoy an indoor day because you won’t want to be inside over the next few days. ☕️

A warmer end to the week

From Thursday, however, the weather is looking great. 🤩 Dorrelstein says that the temperature will be about 17 degrees, and “in the days after it will get a little warmer.” Some areas may even record temperatures of 20 degrees over the weekend.

Even better is that on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday it will stay dry, be less windy and the sun will shine. 🎉 Remember your raincoat when you go out on Sunday though because there’s a chance of a shower then.

What are your plans for these last summery days? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Massonforstock/Depositphotos

Previous articleGroningen residents experience three earthquakes in one day
Next articleThe time Dutchies used cheese to defend themselves against the French
Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼
An avid tea drinker, Jen was born and raised in Zimbabwe. She moved to Utrecht in 2017 to pursue her history degree. She loves people-watching, canoeing the Utrecht canals, and observing how the Dutch come alive in summer. Having been traumatised by a Dutch circle party, Jen wants to help equip other internationals with tips and tricks to survive and thrive in this wonderful flat country.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Groningen residents experience three earthquakes in one day

The village of Zeerijp in Groningen had an — should we say eventful — day yesterday: residents experienced not one,...
Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 -

Latest posts

8 ways a furnished apartment will help you instantly feel at home in the city

Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼 -
Let’s face it, moving to a new city is stressful, even if it’s just for a short period of time. Add to that the...

The time Dutchies used cheese to defend themselves against the French

Farah Al Mazouni -
The term "cheesehead" or kaaskoppen didn't come out of thin air: it certainly didn't intend to insult, and didn't see the light by virtue...

Late summer sun? Yes, please!

Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼 -
This past weekend was a wet one — but the good news is that the sun is due to appear again towards the end...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X