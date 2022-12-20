Later trains and fewer seats: NS performs worse in 2022 than in 2021

Oh, public transportation! To all train-goers waiting for their train to arrive in the cold weather, only to be met with delays and crowded aisles, NS confirms that 2022 was a difficult year.

In 2022, fewer trains arrived on time, and passengers had a lower chance of finding seating during rush hours, reports NRC.

Based on the preliminary figures for 2022, there was a 3% decrease in train performance in 2022 compared to 2021.

Timetable adjustments and staff shortage

NS had its fair share of major problems this year due to the aftermath of the coronavirus, which led to a shortage of conductors and operators.

To make sure the trains would still be up and running, NS had to adjust their timetables with evening timetables starting earlier than usual.

The result? NS ran fewer trains, and trains were by far the busiest, with overcrowded passengers having to stand as there would be no place to sit. 🧍

With such problems, many train passengers took to Twitter to complain about how packed the trains would be and how trains would be either delayed or cancelled.

Can @NS_online explain why train is cancelled?? Every weekend i have problem to come back home… Now with dog i need to stand on cold temperature 30min… 🙁 That’s not fine looking at price of tickets and subscriptions… pic.twitter.com/3TLr1zrq7n — Patrick (@patrick_zloch) December 18, 2022

Problems on the high-speed lines

Due to damage involving cracks in the welds in some tracks, Intercity trains slowed down to as low as 80 kilometres per hour, instead of the usual 160 to 300 kilometres per hour.

Trains on the high-speed lines to Brussels, Paris, and London were delayed and arrived later than other trains. The problem remains unclear, and delays could continue for months to come.

2023 train expectations

With a new timetable for 2023, which started on December 11, NS believes it will be able to perform better and improve its services by extending a third of its trains.

Wouter Koolmees, president-direction of NS, announced that “the 2023 timetable will be a turning point and is more closely linked to the new travel behaviour with structurally fewer travels and more people working from home. This is the new foundation we can build on.”

With a new year approaching, let’s hope travelling with NS makes a comeback! 💪

What do you think about the NS train problems as a passenger? Tell us in the comments below!