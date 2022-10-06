Packed NS trains: complaints rise as number of trains drop

Mihály Droppa
Mihály Droppa
In recent months, there have been more complaints from NS passengers saying that they need to stand on the train due to overcrowding. 🚂

Many people are complaining that their beloved well-organised country consistently offers them the ‘tuna-fish experience (or is it herring? 🤔) when it comes to commuting by train.

While September is always a busy month because of schools opening again, the number of complaints is distinctively higher than in previous years. But, how do we know?

The proof is in the pudding! There used to be 200 to 350 complaints per month, but the number of reports grew to 1667 in September 2022. 

“We saw 60% more complaints in September compared to the month of September in 2019,” says Freek Bos, director of the traveller association at Rover — the NOS reports.

Well organized, hé?

One of the main reasons for the rising complaints is that the pandemic has had less of an effect on passengers since the number of people on the trains was so low. 

In other words, now that more people are commuting to work again, they’re more likely to experience discomfort on the train — especially with fewer trains at the stations.

“On paper, we have leeway due to the lower passenger numbers, but that is not the case due to the shortage of staff,” says the spokesperson for NS.

While train overcrowding is merely an inconvenience for many people, some feel unsafe on the trains because of the crowd.

Many people are complaining on social media, saying that their beloved well-organised country has become a disaster lately when it comes to commuting by train (or plane).

Do you have experience with crowded trains? Tell us in the comments!

Mihály Droppa
Mihály Droppa
Mihály fell in love with (and in) Amsterdam, so he quit his NGO job in Budapest and moved to Amsterdam to become a journalist. His apartment is full of plants and books, two dogs, and a random mouse in the kitchen. You might find him in Vondelpark, where he spends most of his life throwing tennis balls for his vizslas and listening to podcasts. His nickname is Mex — ask him why!

