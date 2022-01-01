Missing LEGO statue of André Hazes found in Friesland

Farah Al Mazouni
picture-of-Lego-figure-Amsterdam-square-of-Andre-Hazes
Image: PhotographerFromAmsterdam/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/504424920/stock-photo-lego-puppet-andre-hazes-amsterdam.html

The kidnappers in the André Hazes LEGO case were finally identified as De Geitefok, a New Year’s Eve association from the Frisian village of Oldeberkoop.

The LEGO figure of the late Dutch artists disappeared last week from Amsterdam with a note that said: “Corona threw a spanner in the works. André now has time for another performance.”

It turns out that the stunt kidnapping came with an intent by the group to draw attention to the coronavirus crisis in the Netherlands, which we’ve been dealing with for nearly two years now, according to NU.nl.

Luckily, the statue is safe and sound — or so it appears from the tweet on the association’s official account, with members surrounding Hazes left and right, and a promise to return him to Dam Square soon.

Famous kidnappers

This New Year stunt isn’t De Geitefok’s first. The group previously stole the Olympic rings from the Olympic Stadium in Amsterdam.

Additionally, they also went after a memorabilia item (a large ball) from the Royal Dutch Football Association. All items were restored neatly.

Feature Image: PhotographerFromAmsterdam/DepositPhotos

Farah Al Mazouni
Farah believes she's been on many adventures during her millennial life, each for a different (sometimes invisible) purpose. The latest adventure whisked her away to Amsterdam for love, and what a magical surprise she found in this city. Armed with imaginary confetti in her pocket, and ready to celebrate all wins, big and small, Farah says "ahla w sahla" or “welcome” to her latest adventure in this wonderland.

