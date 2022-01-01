Missing LEGO statue of André Hazes found in Friesland

The kidnappers in the André Hazes LEGO case were finally identified as De Geitefok, a New Year’s Eve association from the Frisian village of Oldeberkoop.

The LEGO figure of the late Dutch artists disappeared last week from Amsterdam with a note that said: “Corona threw a spanner in the works. André now has time for another performance.”

It turns out that the stunt kidnapping came with an intent by the group to draw attention to the coronavirus crisis in the Netherlands, which we’ve been dealing with for nearly two years now, according to NU.nl.

Luckily, the statue is safe and sound — or so it appears from the tweet on the association’s official account, with members surrounding Hazes left and right, and a promise to return him to Dam Square soon.

Hazes in Oldeberkoop! Geweldige stunt van de geitefok! #oldeberkoop pic.twitter.com/xwqFZkvCRn — PB Oldeberkoop (@PBOldeberkoop) December 31, 2021

Famous kidnappers

This New Year stunt isn’t De Geitefok’s first. The group previously stole the Olympic rings from the Olympic Stadium in Amsterdam.

Additionally, they also went after a memorabilia item (a large ball) from the Royal Dutch Football Association. All items were restored neatly.

