Kidnapped! Lego statue of André Hazes now missing from Dam square

Missing — have you seen this Lego figure? The statue of late Dutch artist André Hazes vanished from Dam Square overnight between Monday and Tuesday.

If you’ve ever been to Dam Square, or even seen pictures of the place, you can imagine how unlikely this whole thing seems. Logging an extra-large, vandal-proof Lego figure across this ever-busy spot isn’t just your casual decision.

The popular statue, which was created by Dutch street artist Frankey and placed in the heart of Amsterdam in Summer 2020 went through previous defacing attempts — but for it to get kidnapped is just another level of cruel.

The statue’s placement commemorated Dutch folk singer and actor André Hazes on his birthday. The Amsterdam-based artist passed away in 2004, leaving behind a notable musical history.

Missing Lego report

All the evidence point to a kidnapping. The kidnapper even left a note that says: “Corona threw a spanner in the works. André now has time for another performance,” reports the NOS.

But the owner of the statue, catering entrepreneur Won Yip, along with André’s widow Rachel have faith that the figure will be placed back on Dam Square —and therefore didn’t file an official report with the police.

“I believe in the good of people. So to start with, give him a can of beer every fifteen minutes and then I assume that the statue will be replaced after New Years,” says Yip.

Have you seen the Lego Lego statue of André Hazes in Dam Square previously? Do you think it’ll be placed back? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image: ingus.kruklitis.gmail.com/Depositphotos