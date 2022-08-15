Less Russian dependence and energy consumption? Unusually warm autumn has some benefits

The coming autumn and winter are expected to create quite the energy crisis. That was until the weather gods promised us a strangely warm cold season.

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to affect energy decisions in Europe, many have feared the approaching winter. But the weather pattern “La Niña” will provide warmer temperatures and reduce energy usage, writes Business Insider.

A break from normal

The so-called “La Niña” is a global phenomenon that can have intense consequences on climate, weather, ecosystems, and economies, according to NOAA.

This season, warm winds and currents will ensure a European October that’s between 1 and 1.5 degrees hotter than usual.

Where Europeans typically start heating up their houses at that very time, this year might be different.

Good news for Russia-opposers

Unusually warm temperatures are not typically good news in this age of climate change destruction.

However, the big trend this year was to move away from Russian oil and gas — a project that’s easier said than done in the cold European winter.

READ MORE | 10 dang smart ways to save on energy costs in the Netherlands

In other words, Europe might just be in luck and be able to reduce their gas consumption by quite a bit.

That means both less dependence on Russia and less energy consumption overall — some might say that’s a win-win!

That being said, there is still a lot of uncertainty, and general efforts to cut down on energy consumption are still important.

Which energy-saving measures are you taking this fall? Tell us in the comments below!