Less Russian dependence and energy consumption? Unusually warm autumn has some benefits

NewsEconomyInternationalPolitics & SocietyWeather
Juni Moltubak
Juni Moltubak
photo-of-hand-turning-down-heat
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/premium-photo/close-up-view-caucasian-female-s-hand-adjusting-home-radiator-temperature-by-using-thermostat-modern-interior-background-photo_18905350.htm#page=4&query=energy%20consumption%20winter&position=10&from_view=search

The coming autumn and winter are expected to create quite the energy crisis. That was until the weather gods promised us a strangely warm cold season.

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to affect energy decisions in Europe, many have feared the approaching winter. But the weather pattern “La Niña” will provide warmer temperatures and reduce energy usage, writes Business Insider.

A break from normal

The so-called “La Niña” is a global phenomenon that can have intense consequences on climate, weather, ecosystems, and economies, according to NOAA.

This season, warm winds and currents will ensure a European October that’s between 1 and 1.5 degrees hotter than usual.

Where Europeans typically start heating up their houses at that very time, this year might be different.

Good news for Russia-opposers

Unusually warm temperatures are not typically good news in this age of climate change destruction.

However, the big trend this year was to move away from Russian oil and gas — a project that’s easier said than done in the cold European winter.

READ MORE | 10 dang smart ways to save on energy costs in the Netherlands

In other words, Europe might just be in luck and be able to reduce their gas consumption by quite a bit.

That means both less dependence on Russia and less energy consumption overall — some might say that’s a win-win!

That being said, there is still a lot of uncertainty, and general efforts to cut down on energy consumption are still important.

Which energy-saving measures are you taking this fall? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleWhat do you call a person from The Hague? The origin story of Hagenees vs Hagenaar
Juni Moltubak
Juni Moltubak
Juni moved to the Netherlands after realizing how expensive tuition fees in the UK are, and never regretted her choice of studying in The Hague. After three years of Political Science, she is ready for a new adventure — an internship at DutchReview! When you don’t see her typing on her laptop she can be found strolling around Haagse Bos or sitting in her lovely garden scrolling through interior design TikToks.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Checking in for the train with your bank card or phone? Here’s how you can be one of the first

Hoping to make train travel "even easier and more flexible," NS will trial travellers using their bank cards to check...
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 -

Latest posts

What do you call a person from The Hague? The origin story of Hagenees vs Hagenaar

Juni Moltubak - 0
As one of the most important cities in the Netherlands (Amsterdammers, fight me), it’s no wonder The Hague has a culture full of old...

Checking in for the train with your bank card or phone? Here’s how you can be one of the first

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
Hoping to make train travel "even easier and more flexible," NS will trial travellers using their bank cards to check in and out. Travellers will...

Tikkie launches new feature, even more ways for Dutchies to get their €2 back

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 - 0
Beloved Dutch app, Tikkie, has launched a whole new service, and the Dutch are going wild. Groupie is the latest feature for the Dutch...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X