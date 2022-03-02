The Netherlands aims to be independent of Russian gas: how would it work?

The Netherlands (and the rest of Europe for that sake) has been in the throes of a worsening gas crisis for, well, a while. Now, with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, gas prices are destined to soar even higher.

As a result, the Netherlands aims to cut its consumption of Russian gas — and preferably fast.

Luckily, the Dutch Association for Sustainable Energy (NVDE) believes the Netherlands could be completely independent of Russian gas within a few years, reports the NOS.

NVDE gas saving plan

Currently, the Netherlands consumes about 40 billion cubic metres of gas every year, of which five billion cubic metres comes from Russia.

However, if the necessary measures are taken, the NVDE estimates that the Netherlands can save 10 billion cubic metres in the next four years — allowing Dutchies to wave doei to Russian gas. 👋

Want even more good news? We’re all in desperate need of it, so here ya go: Approximately half of the recommended measures can be implemented within a year says the NVDE in a memorandum.

Call on companies and individuals to save on gas

The NVDE has come up with practical tips on how companies and individuals alike could help realise the 10 billion cubic metres savings goal.

NVDE’s Director, Olof van der Gaag, says that “many companies have the heating on at the weekend and don’t turn off the lights at night.”

“It costs almost no money, but you have to arrange it. Until now it was apparently not urgent enough,” he continues.

For companies and institutions, the NVDE emphasises the need for better heating solutions and being mindful of turning off the heating on weekends.

Also private individuals should be able to receive better advice on how to cut their gas consumption — especially when it comes to central heating.

Other points included in the memorandum were switching to LED lighting, better insulation, and better controls of companies’ mandatory energy-saving measures.

Challenges for ending Russian gas consumption

Implementing gas-saving measures might be easier said than done, however.

Not only does the NVDE point out that necessary subsidy programs for households will take years to carry out — but there is also a shortage of skilled workers to install, for example, better-insulated pipes.

On a grander scale, the Netherlands is somewhat dependent on other countries’ efforts towards cutting Russian gas. In Europe, there are namely agreements that dictate that the countries show solidarity with each other if gas prices rise.

According to Van der Gaag, “it is certainly not the case that we can solve this in isolation in the Netherlands.” 

He says “it remains necessary to look for where you can get natural gas” which, according to the NVDE, includes looking at the North Sea.

What do you think of the Netherlands’ plan to do without Russian gas? Tell us in the comments below!

