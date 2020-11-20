Letters containing a harmful powder have been arriving in mail slots throughout the Netherlands this past week. Police report that they are still determining whether each of these 19 letters may be linked to one sender.

The powder in the letters causes recipients mild respiratory problems and burning eyes.

The letters have been delivered to 12 addresses in Amsterdam, and to additional locations in Amersfoort, Arnhem, Best, Rotterdam, Utrecht, Roermond, and Zeist.

The recipients are all businesses, ranging from hotels, hospitals, law firms, and media companies.

Examination

Specialists from the Netherlands Forensic Insitute are examining the letters to determine what exactly the powder is.

The criminal investigation department is investigating the origin and motive behind the letters. The photo shared by police shows one of the letters, which is believed to be from a fictitious sender.

A police spokesperson told RTL that they cannot yet confirm that the letters have all been sent by the same person. “We do not know whether there is a connection between the earlier letters that have been delivered.”

Amsterdam locations

Op de Van Baerlestraat is een poederbrief aangetroffen. Eerder vandaag werd er ook een poederbrief aangetroffen op de Prinsengracht. In beide gevallen niemand gewond. De recherche doet onderzoek naar de herkomst van de brieven. — Politie Amsterdam eo (@Politie_Adam) November 19, 2020

Amsterdam police have confirmed that two letters were found in the city yesterday. The first at an unspecified location on Prinsengracht. The second was found at a location on Van Baerlestraat.

No one was injured in either case. The police will continue to investigate.They warn that if you receive a suspicious letter, do not open it, but call 112 right away.

