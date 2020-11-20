2 Remember to check in on your mental health

There is a lot of debate about mental healthcare in the Netherlands. If you’re generally feeling pretty good and don’t live with any severe mental conditions, sticking to only the basic health insurance package is normally fine. This package covers some basic primary and secondary mental health care.

However, this year has been tough both physically and mentally for many and you may find yourself in need of new mental health services. So how does health insurance work in terms of mental health?

Your basic healthcare insurance should cover you for certain basic mental health services. But you must read up on it, as only some insurers will cover you for certain things.

For example, if you have a more complex mental health condition, which might require a lot of intervention, then your insurer may not cover all of your primary or secondary care. In short, some policies will cover you and some won’t. It depends on the extent to which you are suffering and which policy you chose.

This means now is the time to really scrutinise your policy for the coming year. However, if the time comes and you need help, you can always pay for additional mental health care alongside your basic healthcare insurance.