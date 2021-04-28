Savvy shoppers: long lines at IKEA and Primark upon re-opening in the Netherlands

Dutch-clothes-shop-with-a-sign-saying-it-is-open
Craving some meatballs or some sweet Swedish furniture? Well, you’re not alone! Christmas has come early for eager shoppers in Rotterdam. As well as terraces opening and curfew ending, today is the first day you can shop without booking a time slot in the Netherlands.

At least this was the case at IKEA in Barendrecht, and Primark in Rotterdam, reports the NOS. From today, a maximum of two people per 25m2 are allowed in a non-essential shop (no change from before) but now you don’t have to worry about those pesky reservations (wohoo!)

READ MORE | How the Dutch government almost became the new owner of HEMA

The restrictions on numbers are not putting off furniture fanatics. It seems people have been desperate for a Billy bookcase, as hundreds queue to ready to shop at IKEA. As you can see, people were equally eager to get to Primark.

The tweet roughly translates to: “If anyone still thought that our consumption behaviour would change permanently in the post-corona era, here’s a sneak peek. Soon again people will be going to Bali and New York three times a year, looking forward to it.”

Will you be rushing to the shop any time soon? Let us know in the comments!

A British native, Chloe has a love for other languages and cultures, having lived in Spain before moving to the Netherlands. She is keen to explore the Dutch landscape, cultural spots and — the most important — food! After being here for a few months she already has developed a mild addiction to kibbeling.

