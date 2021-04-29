You may be able to summer vacay in Spain with a coronavirus passport

NewsHealthInternational
Jana Vondráčková
Jana Vondráčková
photo-of-people-sunbathing-on-beach-in-sunshine
Image: Toa Heftiba/Unsplash https://unsplash.com/photos/3xUnaShh5SQ

Do you see yourself sipping on sangria at the beach or strolling through the picturesque towns of Spain this summer?

While we’re still in the middle of a pandemic, basking in the Spanish sun may be a dream come true sooner than you think. Spain is planning to open its borders to tourists who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, have had the virus, or can present a negative test result. 

READ MORE | A holiday to Greece with no quarantine? This may be possible soon

A new passport

The country is currently working on a system where travellers get a digital certificate that proves that they fall into one of the three categories — a kind of coronavirus passport, reports RTL Nieuws.  

The system will be tested next month. If everything goes well, you could be lying on a Spanish beach as early as June. 

READ MORE | Dreaming of a summer vacay? This certificate may make it possible

Bringing tourism back to life

Allowing tourists back in the country is supposed to help bring the Spanish tourism sector back on its feet. However, the Spanish State Secretary for Tourism, Fernando Valdés, adds that these digital certificates are not a magic wand with which we can make all the problems go away. 

Earlier this week, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that fully vaccinated American tourists would be free to travel around Europe this summer. 

Are you planning your vacation to Spain? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image: Toa Heftiba/Unsplash

Previous articleSavvy shoppers: long lines at IKEA and Primark upon re-opening in the Netherlands
Next articleDutch trains back on track after strikes cancelled
Jana Vondráčková
Jana Vondráčková
Originally from the Czech Republic, Jana moved to the Netherlands for her studies. She fell in love with the local biking culture, and you’ll see her drifting through the streets of Rotterdam on her pink bike even in the worst possible weather (think rain, snow, hail, or all three). Besides advocating for Rotterdam as the best Dutch city, she likes to wander around with a camera in her hand.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Hoping to sit out on a terrace? Better bring an umbrella

In typical Dutch fashion, the sun and warm weather will disappear just when it's needed. If you were hoping to...
Sarah O'Leary -

Latest posts

How America came to own a cemetery in the Netherlands

Jim Goyjer -
In the United States, Memorial Day honours its military personnel who have died while serving in the US Armed Forces on the last Monday...

Brown cafés in the Netherlands: all you need to know

Chuka Nwanazia -
Your workweek has taken its toll, you’re probably as tired as Sisyphus constantly rolling an immense boulder up a hill. But today, you have...

Hoping to sit out on a terrace? Better bring an umbrella

Sarah O'Leary -
In typical Dutch fashion, the sun and warm weather will disappear just when it's needed. If you were hoping to hit the terraces within...

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X