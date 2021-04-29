You may be able to summer vacay in Spain with a coronavirus passport

Do you see yourself sipping on sangria at the beach or strolling through the picturesque towns of Spain this summer?

While we’re still in the middle of a pandemic, basking in the Spanish sun may be a dream come true sooner than you think. Spain is planning to open its borders to tourists who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, have had the virus, or can present a negative test result.

A new passport

The country is currently working on a system where travellers get a digital certificate that proves that they fall into one of the three categories — a kind of coronavirus passport, reports RTL Nieuws.

The system will be tested next month. If everything goes well, you could be lying on a Spanish beach as early as June.

Bringing tourism back to life

Allowing tourists back in the country is supposed to help bring the Spanish tourism sector back on its feet. However, the Spanish State Secretary for Tourism, Fernando Valdés, adds that these digital certificates are not a magic wand with which we can make all the problems go away.

Earlier this week, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that fully vaccinated American tourists would be free to travel around Europe this summer.

Feature Image: Toa Heftiba/Unsplash