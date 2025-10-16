💰 Want to make your money work for you? Check the best investment apps in the Netherlands!

Dutch police arrest man who claims to be “well endowed” (it was drugs in his underwear)

He had a suspicious bulge...

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
A-picture-of-Dutch-officer-the-Netherlands
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/editorial/dutch-police-officer-in-the-streets-of-the-hague-72072753.html
Police officers in the Netherlands have undoubtedly heard all sorts of excuses, but they found this particular excuse so funny that they took it to social media.

During a body search of a man in Gulpen, police asked the suspect why he had such a bulge in his pants. His answer?

“The suspect replied with complete conviction that he was well endowed,” Politie Basisteam Heuvelland wrote on Facebook.

Unfortunately for the man, the officers didn’t take his word for it.

Money, cocaine, and hashish

Indeed, as it turns out, the man’s bulge had nothing to do with his measurements.

According to the Facebook post, his underwear contained “a large amount of cash, 35 pony packs with cocaine and a ball of hash.”

The man had been stopped by police after he was noticed running from a car tied to a known drug dealer. He has now been detained.

The police ended their tale with an important message: “boasting rarely ends well.”

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Before becoming the Senior Editor of DutchReview, Sarah was a fresh-faced international looking to learn more about the Netherlands. Since moving here in 2017, Sarah has added a BA in English and Philosophy (Hons.), an MA in Literature (Hons.), and over three years of writing experience at DutchReview to her skillset. When Sarah isn't acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her trying to sound witty while writing about some of the stickier topics such as mortgages and Dutch law.

