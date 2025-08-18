💰 Want to make your money work for you? Check the best investment apps in the Netherlands!

Man (24) arrested near Amsterdam on suspicion of planning right-wing terror attack

An investigation is ongoing

NewsCrime
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
a-picture-of-a-dutch-police-officer-standing-behind-tape
Image: twixx/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/316168890/stock-photo-dutch-policeman-on-a-crime.html
A 24-year-old man was arrested in Badhoevedorp, just 20 minutes from Amsterdam, on Thursday on suspicion of preparing to launch a right-wing terror attack.

The man claims to be a member of Geuzenbond, a far-right organisation. Guezenbond encourages the “normalisation of right-wing extremist thought and making the ‘white race’ resilient through physical training” writes the Public Prosecution Service (OM).

The group also tends to target young people in the Netherlands and Belgium, according to the NOS.

Firearms found at home

The Public Prosecution Service launched an investigation into the man after the Dutch General Intelligence and Security Service (AIVD) received a tip that he was preparing to commit terrorist violence.

A search of the man’s home in Erp found firearms and ammunition. The man was subsequently charged on suspicion of possessing and manufacturing these weapons.

He has been remanded in custody while police continue their investigation.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Before becoming the Senior Editor of DutchReview, Sarah was a fresh-faced international looking to learn more about the Netherlands. Since moving here in 2017, Sarah has added a BA in English and Philosophy (Hons.), an MA in Literature (Hons.), and over three years of writing experience at DutchReview to her skillset. When Sarah isn't acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her trying to sound witty while writing about some of the stickier topics such as mortgages and Dutch law.

